They weren't camping out in the parking lot, but dozens were lined up Saturday morning for the reopening of Boscov's department store at The Galleria of Johnstown.
Boscov's has been closed since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered non-essential businesses to shut down on March 17 to control the spread of COVID-19.
The order was eased Friday as Cambria, Somerset and 11 other counties were placed in the yellow phase under the state's reopening plan.
“There were some items I saw that I wanted to go back for in March,” Michelle Wacker said on her way into the store. “Plus, I had my Boscov's discount coupons.”
Lani Hepner of New Florence said the shopping trip was mostly just an excuse to get out of the house.
“Of course, I have to get some new clothes for the quarantine figure,” she said.
Those entering Boscov's were greeted at each entrance by employees welcoming shoppers and letting them know about hand-sanitizing stations throughout the store. For customers who didn't bring their own, paper masks were available at each entrance.
All carts are sanitized after each use and two employees were making the rounds, sanitizing surfaces and door handles.
Peter Estall was one of the first shoppers to complete his mission. The Cambria County courts employee came out of the store with a package.
“I've been needing some new ties, and Boscov's has the best deals,” he said.
Barb Brendlinger came from Seward for some essentials.
“I had to get makeup and moisturizing cream,” Brendlinger said on her way out of the store. “It's the only place I can get it.”
Christine Richards of Somerset only needed one reason:
“They're open,” she said. “I needed lots of stuff – mostly shoes.”
Joan Lynch of Somerset came to Boscov's with her husband, John.
“It's something to do,” she said.
Those at the head of the line at the lower entrance off Oakridge Drive said they had been waiting about 15 minutes. One shopper, who declined to give her name, said she needed a baby gift.
“I'm going to a drive-through baby shower,” she said.
Not everyone was shopping. One man who did not want his name used was carrying a package into the store.
“I've been trying to return this since they closed,” he said. “It's a prom dress.”
