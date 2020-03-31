Even as Somerset joins the list of counties with stay-at-home orders, police officers know they must be out and about.
Somerset County is providing disposable face masks to police departments, fire departments and EMS workers as COVID-19 moves across Pennsylvania.
Conemaugh Township police are armed with boxes of disposable face masks that officers can wear if needed, police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said.
All police vehicles carry a case of 10 disposable masks and gloves, he said.
“We want to keep everybody safe with the pandemic going around,” Zangaglia said.
Police carefully screen calls before responding.
The officer asks a caller if she or he has shown symptoms of the virus. Has the person been out of the state or country in the past 30 days? Does the person have a fever or cough?
“These are basic questions that go along with COVID-19,” he said. “We try to handle stuff by phone. It’s going to be the officers’ call if they wear a mask on every incident.”
Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order has little impact on what police do, Zangaglia said.
“It doesn’t change anything in our job description,” he said.
“We’ll do what we can as long as we can.”
So far, no officer has needed to wear a mask, he said.
Somerset Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county had disposable face masks on hand.
The masks were delivered about two weeks ago.
“We distributed what we had in reserve for their personal protection,” he said.
Joel Landis, the county’s emergency management coordinator, is trying to secure additional disposable face masks through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Walker said.
