WATCH VIDEO | Pulse of the Voters | First-time voters eager to participate in 'important' election

Kathryn King is 19 years old.
Noah Glattke reached the milestone of 21 in early June.
Daniel Hostetter recently turned 18, a few days after graduating from high school.
All of them plan to vote in a presidential election for the first time later this year.
And, although they have only been intently following politics for a brief period of time, the three are well aware of the significance of how the campaign is being shaped by events occurring in 2020, one of the most significant years in American history.
They, like other voters, continue to process all of the major occurrences from the past six months – the impeachment of President Donald Trump, more than 125,000 citizens and counting dying during the COVID-19 pandemic, in excess of 40 million citizens filing for unemployment due to the coronavirus economic shutdown, protests and riots across the nation sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in custody of the Minneapolis police.
Hostetter succinctly called these times “monumentous.”
Even Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, who refers to his age as being in the 60ish range, John Pudliner, 70, and Mary Lou Davis, a retired teacher, are trying to comprehend the full impact of the historic events that have occurred one right after another.
“Everybody is on overload,” Davis said. “I think, for myself, personally, I fluctuate between outrage and exhaustion every day.”
Wilson, who lived through the tumultuous 1960s, called 2020 “one of the most eventful years of my life.”
“And, when I look at it historically, with a lot of reading, there are so many issues on the table right now, for example, everything from voting rights issues to the president's issues,” Wilson said. “It seems like there's a scandal weekly and that's been going on through the whole administration. People have been placed in jail, the impeachment. When you also add in the context of the coronavirus situation and now also the civil rights issues in the country, without a doubt, this has been one of the most eventful periods probably in at least the last 50 years, maybe even longer.”
'It was really personal'
When a Black Lives Matter demonstration took place in Johnstown on June 6, King was front and center, often with a megaphone in her hand, helping lead the march through downtown.
King said the rally was the first time she saw a big event in Johnstown where the people participating looked like her.
“For me, it was really personal,” King said during an interview under a pavilion at Wood Street Playground in her home neighborhood of Hornerstown. “The black community in Johnstown has always been very close. … It felt good. It felt really good. It felt like things might actually be able to change around here.”
One of King's main concerns is the relationship between police departments and the black community.
“I believe that the police – not just here in Johnstown, but police nationwide – should not have as much money as they do,” King said. “I think a lot of that money should be taken from them and put back into communities like this one. It should be put back into schools. It should be put back into homeless shelters, food shelters, women's help centers, any place like that that can benefit people who actually need it.
"I think that's where the money should go. I don't think that these police officers need all these crazy weapons, and new uniforms and fancy cars. I think they have enough. I think the money needs to go to the people and not to the people that hurt us or have hurt us.”
In terms of how that will affect her vote in the general election, King said, “With George Floyd's murder, I think it's important that we have a leader who is on the right side of history and isn't against the people, calling them thugs.”
But she is not excited about either of the presumptive nominees for the two major parties – Trump, a Republican, or Democrat Joe Biden, the former vice president, citing concerns she has about sexual misconduct allegations made against both.
“I guess I'd be more leaning towards Biden, just so Trump is not in office, but, in reality, I don't want either of them,” said King, a registered Democrat. “I wasn't a very big fan of (President Barack) Obama either. He was like a war criminal. You can't really win. Bernie Sanders would have been an awesome guy to vote for. I'm sure he has his flaws, too, but I think his morals are in line with mine the most. I'll consider just writing him in, but third parties don't usually win, so I don't want to just waste my vote either.”
Being undecided about how she plans to vote is an example of how King is still developing her political beliefs.
“Whenever I got into high school, I started hanging out with people who were actually pretty into (politics), people my age, people who were into communism,” King, the owner of a photography business, said. “I thought it was pretty cool. I don't think I'm a communist, but I see a lot of the values. There is a lot that I like, I definitely agree with. I still don't fully know where I fall on the political scale. I think I'm very young and I have a long time to figure that out. But I think people should be taken care of. I don't think that anybody should have to worry about health care."
'Keep an open mind'
On March 16, Glattke did his first Pulse of the Voters interview during a busy lunchtime at Scott's by Dam in downtown Johnstown. Within days, much of the city, state and nation had closed down in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Then, on June 15, he participated in another Pulse interview, this time wearing a mask and sitting on a bench in Central Park, more than six feet away from the person interviewing him in order to maintain social distancing.
Glattke compared the early days of the stay-at-home orders to the current situation that, in many ways, he thinks has become politicized.
“When we started coronavirus, it seemed like everyone was in this together and this was going to be a united fight and a united front against it,” said Glattke, who lives in Geistown. “But now it seems like it took about one or two weeks and we're playing politics as usual. I think it's frustrating. You don't know what to trust anymore. Are masks good or are masks bad? Data says they're good, but people say they're bad. It's just a constant struggle of what is really true because everyone's trying to spin it their way.”
Glattke plans to return to Robert Morris University in the fall where he has been informed protocols, such as social distancing, limits on crowd sizes, temperature taking in classrooms and contact tracing, will be in place.
“I think it's going to be a completely different semester for sure,” Glattke said.
The presidential election will occur during the same time.
“I'm probably going to vote for the president, but I like to keep an open mind just because anything can change between now and November,” Glattke said. “If the election was today, I think I'd be for President Trump. That could change. A lot could happen between now and November.”
Like with many other voters, race relations will be one of the issues Glattke considers when he votes.
“I think everyone agrees that what happened in Minneapolis was awful with George Floyd, but also it seems like we keep doing this again, and again, and again and again, and we don't see an outcome that seems to be helping,” Glattke said. “Locally, I think we have great support between our police and our community. And I think that's growing. But nationally, it seems like we just continue to grow the divide.
"I think the protests are helping bring awareness. But, also, I think they might be hurting in the same respect because the truth is the people that are coming to these protests aren't the people you need to be trying to influence. Truthfully, you're just making the people more mad that aren't on your side.”
'Fires of division'
Davis, the co-founder of Indivisible Johnstown, is one of the city's most outspoken critics of Trump.
She has organized voter registration events, hosted candidate meet-and-greets and attended public forums since the president was inaugurated in January 2017.
Davis, a Democrat, believes the current challenging times are “very unique” and exacerbated by Trump being in office.
“I think what makes it even more explosive is literally we have two different realities that are going on here,” Davis said, while being interviewed in her apartment that overlooks Main Street and City Hall in downtown Johnstown. “One is, for lack of a better word, a 'real' reality and then we have imaged reality, which is pushed – I'm very sorry to say it, but it is true – by the Republican Party.”
Davis said information put out by Republicans is “gobsmacking to me.”
Trump, in her opinion, encourages division in the country.
“He is not a uniter,” she said. “This divide, in some skewed way, he feels it benefits him. It's amazing to me that a one-term president running for re-election is only depending on his base. And he stokes those fires of division. And that's where we are."
Specifically, she pointed to the president's response to the pandemic, which, in the early days, included Trump saying the United States had the virus “totally under control” and that it would disappear “like a miracle.” “Donald Trump did not start this virus,” Davis said. “His response to it, however, was horrific. For something of this magnitude, for him to stand there and just throw it back on the states, for a global pandemic, was atrocious. There was no federal response at all. There was no federal response to testing. Every day, he came out and it was one lie after another.”
'All that passion'
As young adults, including King, were out front during the Black Lives Matter rally in Johnstown, Wilson was behind the scenes providing guidance and support.
“I am extremely proud of what the young people in the city of Johnstown did in 2020, just (weeks) ago, here in the city of Johnstown,” said Wilson, deacon at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. “They were organized, along with that, a passion of being able to get their message out and tell Johnstowners and the whole entire state and region what it is that they believe in. And the fact that they were able to do that and that they showed what a lot of people don't believe – that they have not only great commonsense and that they are respectful, but, at the same time, with all that passion, they policed themselves to make sure that there were no incidents.”
He referred to Floyd's death and the ensuing demonstrations as this generation's “Emmett Till moment in time,” referring to a 14-year-old African American boy from Mississippi who became a symbol for the barbarity of lynching after he was killed and his mother displayed his body in an open casket.
Wilson, though, repeatedly emphasizes the need for a movement, more than just a moment, in terms of addressing racial inequality.
“It's great to protest,” said Wilson, a Democrat and president of the Johnstown Police Advisory Board. “It's great to shout. It's great to scream. It's great to be mad. But now that energy has to be redirected into actually making things happen.”
Wilson talked about local race relations during an interview inside Fitness Weights and Aerobics Gym's music room, where some instruments had still not been stored away after his band, Smooth Sound, used them for a gig shortly before the shutdown. Sitting near his drums, with a floor fan circulating hot air, Wilson compared the stay-at-home orders, social distancing and mask-wearing to the preparation for a possible nuclear attack he learned during elementary school.
“They had the fallout shelter signs all around the building that taught us, during the Cold War, if there would be an issue you had to go into the basement, into the fallout shelter,” said Wilson, a resident of the city's Prospect neighborhood. “And we listened. And it amazes me that there are people across the country now where we have this crisis and that they feel that they don't have to listen.
"If nothing else, protect the people that are around you – the elderly, the people who are vulnerable because of preexisting illnesses that they might have. To me, it's a no-brainer.”
'Leadership matters'
Hostetter, a Jerome resident, started an online newsletter, The Citizen's Brief, while attending Johnstown Christian School, with the goal of providing nonpartisan news to readers and podcast listeners.
He plans to major in political science at Liberty University and hopes to someday work on Capitol Hill.
Hostetter is a self-described conservative, who registered as a Republican a few weeks ago. But he has some concerns about Trump.
“We've become enamored with Trump the person, rather than conservatism,” Hostetter said. “I kind of feel like that's what I'm about. I still have these conservative base ideas, like limited government and things like that, but I really see a lot of value on the left when it comes to compassion and things like that, caring for people. I feel like we can have both of those things. Those aren't mutually exclusive. We can bring both truth and love to the table, which is really important. I think that's something we can find in the center.”
He is intrigued by U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, from Michigan, who left the Republican Party and, for a few weeks, considered running for president as a Libertarian.
“I think we need to be looking at third parties,” Hostetter said. “I think that's something that there's a lot of value in. If we never take the first step to break the two-party system, I don't think we ever will.”
He added: “I think this is an important election. This is an important time in our country because leadership matters. It really matters. We have to pick someone who is going to lead us through this time well and lead us into unity, not division.”
Hostetter said he views the issue of race relations from a faith-based perspective.
“There's so much division right now,” he said. “I think, me, especially as a Christian, I feel that God loves everyone. White or black, he died for all of us. Me, myself, as a white person, I don't know the struggle of African Americans. I don't know the comments that they face every day and just the small acts of racism. So, as a Christian, I think it's my responsibility to walk alongside my brothers and sisters in the black community, and just kind of put my arm around them, and walk with them, and listen to them, and listen to their sorrows and to their hurts and how they feel they're being oppressed by people, listen to them, and work with them, and realize that their hurt is real and we can't overlook that.”
'Beyond partisan politics'
Pudliner, who spent 31 years with the Pennsylvania State Police before retiring at age 52, was upset, like many Americans were, when he saw the footage of the Floyd incident.
Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes, not letting up even when Floyd lost consciousness. None of the three other officers on scene intervened. Pudliner, a Republican, said he supports the protesting that has resulted from the incident, but opposes the rioting.
“Over George Floyd, I've posted things – that that totally sickened me,” Pudliner said. “And what sickened me more were the three policemen who stood by and allowed it to happen. I would stand up with those protesters, but I won't stand with the rioters. Because George Floyd died you want to protest, I'll be right there with you. But if you want to go steal a TV because George Floyd died, I'm sorry, you're not honoring George Floyd.”
Pudliner also said that, in his opinion, there is “very little – if any – support from elected officials for the police right now.”
“To be honest with you, the way this anti-police sentiment is going – and, in a way I understand it, there are some bad cops out there – but I've told several people in the last few days if I was still employed by the Pennsylvania State Police and I was at retirement age toady, I would retire today, not tomorrow, because of the anti-police sentiment,” he said.
Heading into the election, Pudliner remains an ardent Trump supporter, citing an autonomous, police-free zone that was established by protestors in Seattle as an example of his concerns about the current state of the country.
“I would say that with what's going on right now, that has solidified my resolve to get President Trump re-elected,” Pudliner said. “We can't have what's going on in the state of Washington right now. We can't have that seven-block, or six-block or whatever it is area that's police free.”
As the election approaches, Pudliner has distilled his thoughts into one question as the nation struggles through the historic year of 2020.
“My thing is, this goes way beyond partisan politics,” Pudliner said. “It's not a Democrat issue. It's not a Republican issue. It's just do you love America or don't you? I think that's what it's boiled down to. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican – do you love America?”