Despite more than three weeks of mitigation efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, infecting more than 1,000 Pennsylvanians a day since March 26.
Predictions on the duration, death toll and hospital capacity shortfalls change by the day, based on different forecasting models.
The confusing information has prompted some to suggest eliminating restrictions, but a local expert said now is not the time.
Jill Henning, associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, described how epidemiologists study pandemics, from the earliest cases through the dissipation, while preparing for a possible resurgence.
She concedes that the early pandemic models rely on data being developed in real time because the novel coronavirus had never been seen before late last year.
At first, all scientists could do was look at how easily the virus transmitted within the community, including how long patients are contagious and what level of contact is required for transmission, she said.
“Now, since we are in the meat of the pandemic, and lots of other countries have been involved, and lots of people are sharing data – which is great – we have the ability to do something that is called ‘effective reproductive number,’ ”
Henning said, explaining that the number estimates how many people will contract the virus from each infected person.
“That number changes very quickly based upon the confirmation tests,” Henning said. “That’s why the modeling every day is something different.”
‘Assumptions’ and numbers
Indeed the University of Wisconsin model displayed at a recent White House press briefing had changed later that week.
Even before the model changed, Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had noted, “Models are as good as the assumptions you put into them, and as we get more data, then you put it in and that might change.”
The model was developed by Wisconsin’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. On its website, the institute explains why such factors as the peak in daily deaths can change.
“Real-world data can fluctuate dramatically on the scale of days and reporting is not always completely reliable,” the institute says. “With each new day of data, the model will adjust, if necessary, to take into account the point at which the data begin to consistently trend downward.”
Models often portray the worst-case scenarios, Henning said.
“Then we can bring more people onto the public health bandwagon,” she said.
‘Preventive measures’
Henning also outlined the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in Wuhan, China, late last year.
“This is like a never-been-seen-before infectious disease,” she said. “We call those emerging infectious diseases. When they haven’t been seen before, there are few preventive measures. That is the early ascending phase of any epidemic.”
As the infections multiply and spread, the epidemic shows an exponential boom, with the number of new cases doubling in less than a week.
“During this period, which we happen to be in right now in the United States, it’s absolutely crucial that you socially distance when you are dealing with a respiratory virus,” Henning said. “When you are dealing with something that is transmitted through respiratory droplets, you have to stay away from people. That’s the best way to prevent that type of infection.”
As the boom subsides and new cases continue to drop, epidemics experience a descending phase. Experts will continue to track the virus to predict a second wave in coming months.
Even though it estimates that 97% of Americans will remain susceptible to the virus when the current wave subsides, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says new programs can minimize future outbreaks of COVID-19.
“Avoiding reintroduction of COVID-19 through mass screening, contact tracing and quarantine will be essential, to avoid a second wave,” the institute’s website says.
