It was a small but meaningful Memorial Day dedication, said war veterans who gathered Saturday in downtown Johnstown.
Two veterans placed a Memorial Day wreath at Cambria County's Veterans Park as a volley of ceremonial shots rang out and a bugler played taps in memory of those who gave their lives in the service of the country.
There was no keynote speaker and no public attendance, as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Conemaugh Valley Veterans were assisted by VFW Post 155 Ritual Team, at Veterans Park adjacent to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
This year’s Memorial Day event was especially meaningful, said WWII veteran Harry Muncert, because it follows the 75th anniversary of V-E Day. On May 8, 1945, the Nazi regime surrendered, marking the end of World War II in Europe.
Muncert is a World War II veteran who entered the Navy in 1943 after high school.
"A lot of our boys didn't come back here," he said. "I lost a classmate at the Battle of the Bulge. We are here this morning honoring those who didn't make it home."
Muncert placed the wreath at the memorial with Dave Wainwright, who is also a Navy veteran.
"It's our 16th annual wreath-placing ceremony here," Wainwright said. "It was important to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice."
Conemaugh Valley Veterans member Marty Kuhar, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Vietnam War veteran, said with many ceremonies canceled, group members thought they should at least pay homage at the county's memorial.
"It is important to remember the sacrifice of men from Cambria County," he said. "Just in the 20th century into the 21st, there were 1,223 deaths. There were 201 in World War I; 863 in World War II; 77 in the Korean War; 72 in the Vietnam War; 2 in the Gulf War; 8 in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Cambria County has done more than its part to safeguard the freedoms of this nation. That's why, without the public, we at least wanted to put the wreath under the county's veterans memorial as we do every year."
