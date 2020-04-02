Rebecca O'Brien's home has been hectic these last few weeks with five children now at home because of the statewide school closures.
Then on Wednesday, the Central Cambria students formally began remote learning.
"It hasn't been as daunting as I thought it was going to be," O'Brien said.
With the exception of needing a few more devices to access the internet, the transition has been smooth. O'Brien said even her younger children haven't had much difficulty adjusting.
Her biggest concern was whether the family's wifi could handle this many people connected all at once.
"We've always had faster internet, but even with that it's lagging," O'Brien said.
Her sixth-grade son, Liam, said his school work has been "good so far."
He's been using Google Classroom and video app Zoom to complete assignments for classes such as social studies and English.
Liam said though he misses being in school, he has no real concerns about making the switch to learning online.
His sister, Abbey, a senior at Central Cambria, said her biggest concern is making sure she doesn't miss an assignment. Abbey said without the safety net of teachers reminding her when work is due might be good practice for college.
'Just the same thing'
Megan Foster's home has been equally as hectic with both she and her husband working from home and and three children during school work.
One student goes to Divine Mercy Catholic Academy while the other two attend Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
Foster said her children have adjusted to the switch well. With the initial school closure in the beginning of March, parochial schools in the area moved their education online without delay.
"It's just the same thing as we would do in school," Bishop McCort sophomore Hanna Foster said.
Each of Hanna's teachers posts assignments online every morning and Hanna has until 3 p.m. to complete them, which she considers plenty of time.
She added that she likes this setup better because she can sleep in compared to going to school.
But Hanna admits that it's been weird not being in school and seeing her friends these past couple of weeks – although they've been keeping in touch with group and video chats.
'Rise to the occasion'
As a former teacher, Rebecca O'Brien is concerned about her children and others falling behind because of the weeks off and moving to a different learning method.
That worry was quickly put to rest after some consideration.
"They adapt and they rise to the occasion far better than we adults give them credit for," O'Brien said.
In her opinion, moving education online puts more responsibility on the students, which is a good thing.
Now they have to pay closer attention to the material and make sure they understand all of it, she said.
There's a chance that the first nine weeks in the fall might be tougher than usual, as students transition back to the classroom, O'Brien said, but with all of the review that takes place to begin a school year, she thinks the students will be fine.
'Different and weird'
Westmont senior Mac Dull said he's been having a bit of a hard time making the switch.
He described it as "different and weird" – his preference is being in the classroom, listening to his teachers give their lessons.
"It's just not the same without teachers helping and guiding you," Mac said.
Westmont started its online learning Tuesday.
Every week, students will get assignments for the coming days and the deadlines when that work is due.
So far, Mac has completed some economics work and has written a paper on World War II.
He's also used Zoom for some meetings, but he's not much of a fan of working online.
There's more missing from some students' lives than just the in-school experience, especially for the senior class of 2020, he said.
"It's rough," Mac said. "I'm going to the Navy and I'm not going to see my friends for a couple of months."
He said he's also missing out on his final seasons of track and baseball.
This would have been his sixth season with the Hilltoppers track team and fourth year with the Highland Regional Baseball team.
"It's pretty important and now it's completely cut off and that's the end of it," Mac said. "It's just like life's come to a standstill."
'Last day ... online'
Abbey O'Brien is in a similar situation. She was on the soccer and swim teams at Central Cambria and was set to compete with the track team this year.
Abbey said the whole situation feels "surreal" and that she has been looking forward to a lot of "lasts" for years that will never happen now.
"I don't want my last day to be online," she said.
Central Cambria seniors have a slew of traditions they complete before leaving, such as the senior barbecue, walking through the elementary school and senior presentations.
Abbey said she's been watching seniors for years complete these rites of passage and is saddened by the fact that she won't get to participate.
She's also concerned about how going off to college will play out.
Ever since she's been a child Abbey said she's pictured herself graduating from high school and getting to go to college in the fall. But now she feels as if she's been forced off the path she's been on for so long.
"I'm hoping I can go in the fall and experience what a normal freshman experiences," she said.
Her mother shares Abbey's concerns.
"The logical part of me knows this is what we have to do for everybody, but that doesn't mean my heart's not breaking," O'Brien said.
She added that the chance she won't get to see her child walk across the stage for graduation is causing her some grief.
'Extra time' for family
For now, area schools are planning to finish the year at the previously scheduled dates and hold graduation ceremonies, as long as the state allows it.
There's been a silver-lining to this all – and that's the family time the O'Briens have been able to have.
Finnegan is in first grade and because his oldest sister has always dedicated a lot of time to sports, she said she hasn't had much time for him.
With Abbey going to college later in the year, he hasn't taken her leaving well either.
"Now I have all the time in the world to sit and play with him," Abbey said.
That bonding, not just with him, but with her whole family has been nice, she added.
The O'Briens have instituted sit-down meals together, a tradition nearly forgotten because of their busy lives.
"It's kind of nice to have this extra time," Abbey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.