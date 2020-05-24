Editor’s note: Front Lines, a monthly series saluting first-responders, appears weekly in May to spotlight paramedics and EMTs as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Cambria County remains in the yellow phase under Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, one EMS manager is urging residents to remain alert.
“Even though we’re in the yellow phase that’s not for the public to say ‘OK we’re good to go, we’re safe,’ ” said Barry Blake, executive director and paramedic with Ebensburg Area Ambulance Association.
Working in EMS for more than 35 years, Blake knows the risk. He was a flight paramedic for MedStar at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for 20 years and has been director of Ebensburg Ambulance since 2009.
COVID-19 is an ever-present danger for front line crews.
“We’re human and we’re afraid just like anybody,” Blake said. “But the only thing that we can do is understand that this is our job. This is our career.
“We have to be as prepared as possible to make sure we’re wearing the proper equipment to protect ourselves and protect the people around us.”
First responders must be ready when a potential COVID-19 report comes in, he said.
One day last week, Ebensburg Ambulance received two calls to use protocol 931 – which is the Department of Health’s pre-hospital protocol for influenza.
“Within 30 minutes, both our crews went out,” he said. “Those patients were exhibiting signs and symptoms of flue or coronavirus. So you’re always on edge.”
Changing symptoms means analysis and deduction, he said.
COVID-19 symptoms include cough, chills, fever and breathing trouble. Symptoms now also include a type of rash, Blake said.
“You’re really putting your detective cap on,” he said. “If we have patients who are suspected of having coronavirus, the hospital wants to know.”
The community continues to be supportive, Blake said.
Residents provide food and homemade face coverings. Some send cards and thank-you notes.
Blake said he was in the command truck one day pulling out of the Wendy’s drive-thru when another driver pulled up.
“He rolled down his window,” Blake said. “He said, ‘Hey, thank you so much for what you do. I greatly appreciate it.’ ”
Blake added: “That was pretty humbling to me. Simple things like that mean a lot.”
