A ceremonial passing of a rake took place at the community garden at the intersection of Vine and Franklin streets in downtown Johnstown, on Thursday morning.
For about a half-dozen years, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership used the land to grow vegetables and flowers, and provide a swing – in the shade – where visitors could relax by the Stonycreek River and historic First United Methodist Church. That work will now primarily be done by the Johnstown Fire Department, with the DDJP still helping out.
The two organizations informally acknowledged the change when Sharyn Spinelli, representing the partnership, handed a rake to Eric Miller, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 463 president. The fire department plans to not only continue growing crops for the community, but to also put a memorial on the land in honor of the city’s firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
“We have some ideas,” Miller said.
“We’re still working on some future designs. But, for right now, we’re going to keep the community gardens, keep those up. So if anyone needs any vegetables or anything, we’re going to keep those up to date, so people will still be able to come here and get their vegetables.”
Spinelli was the lead person in maintaining the garden.
“You can sit on the swing here, feel the breeze and listen to the water going by,” Spinelli said. “It doesn’t get any better than that in town. You can look at the hillside, the river, Pasquerilla’s building (Pasquerilla Plaza). It’s a great location for a community garden. And I’m so happy to have been a part of it.”
DDJP President Melissa Radovanic described the community garden as “a project we’ve enjoyed.”
Growing the produce was one of several undertakings done by the partnership, including hosting the annual Taste & Tour and organizing holiday activities centered around the 36-foot-tall animated Christmas tree in Central Park.
“We take on a lot of things throughout the year, though, so having the fire department maintain the garden now going forward will make our lives easier,” Radovanic said.
The piece of land was home to the Goodwill Hose, Hook and Ladder Company, a volunteer firefighting organization. The original structure was destroyed during the 1889 Flood.
Then, in 1906, when the city purchased nine volunteer stations and formed the Johnstown Fire Department, it became known as Truck Company No. 1.
“It’s actually pretty significant, and a lot of people don’t realize that, with the age, this was one of the locations of one of the first fire stations in the city when it was founded as a career department,” Chief Robert Statler said.
“It was also a volunteer department before that.”
JFD plans to bring the fire bell currently on display in Central Park to the garden. The bell, which was placed into service in 1868 by Assistance Fire Company No. 1 on Washington Street, is believed to be the oldest bell in the city.
It survived the 1889 Flood and received its noticeable crack at the base when tolling for the death of President Warren Harding in August 1923. In modern times, the bell has been used to honor Johnstown’s fallen firefighters – Jacob Graff, Joseph Costanzo, Thomas Potter, John Brindle, Robert Urbasik, Richard Roberts and John Slezak.
A tribute to their sacrifices will be displayed in the garden.
“The main focus of the park is to honor those men who have passed away,” Miller said.
