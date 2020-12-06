COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 400,000 cases and more than 11,300 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 2,929,036

• Positive tests: 420,114

• Deaths: 11,331

• Recovered: 58%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 5,724 positives, 33,347 negatives (103 deaths)

• Somerset: 2,461 positives, 15,550 negatives (23 deaths)

• Bedford: 1,865 positives, 6,720 negatives (50 deaths)

• Blair: 5,055 positives, 27,990 negatives (86 deaths)

• Indiana: 2,893 positives, 13,810 negatives (55 deaths)

• Clearfield: 2,173 positives, 12,835 negatives (22 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 11,177 positives, 65,698 negatives (242 deaths)

• Allegheny: 33,505 positives, 268,311 negatives (570 deaths)

• Beaver: 4,960 positives, 32,745 negatives (169 deaths)

• Butler: 5,368 positives, 34,779 negatives (92 deaths)

• Centre: 6,866 positives, 48,515 negatives (79 deaths)

• Fayette: 2,963 positives, 24,386 negatives (27 deaths)

• Greene: 914 positives, 6,480 negatives (5 death)

• Washington: 5,464 positives, 38,590 negatives (76 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 68,600 positives, 418,575 negatives (2,109 deaths)

• Montgomery: 25,008 positives, 227,415 negatives (961 deaths)

• Delaware: 22,258 positives, 162,361 negatives (820 deaths)

• Bucks: 20,619 positives, 155,914 negatives (719 deaths)

• Lancaster: 19,182 positives, 123,525 negatives (551 deaths)

• Berks: 15,791 positives, 82,289 negatives (472 deaths)

• Chester: 13,976 positives, 130,982 negatives (416 deaths)

• Lehigh: 13,200 positives, 92,025 negatives (400 deaths)

• Northampton: 10,539 positives, 84,321 negatives (345 deaths)

• Luzerne: 11,292 positives, 70,378 negatives (323 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 5,789 positives, 47,853 negatives (235 deaths)

• Dauphin: 9,083 positives, 67,957 negatives (225 deaths)

• Monroe: 4,010 positives, 34,761 negatives (159 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 11,479.

• Ages 10-19: 36,766.

• Ages 20-29: 75,705.

• Ages 30-39: 61,421.

• Ages 40-49: 55,548.

• Ages 50-59: 61,738.

• Ages 60-69: 48,471.

• Ages 70-79: 29,428.

• Ages 80-89: 20,044.

• Ages 90-99: 10,171.

• Ages 100+: 517.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 214,843 cases.

• Male: 181,449 cases.

• Not reported: 2,297 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 42,975 cases.

• White: 178,645 cases.

• Asian: 7,538 cases.

• Other: 3,815 cases.

• Not reported: 165,618 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.