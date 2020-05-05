When the COVID-19 shutdown started mid-March, self-employed business owners and independent contractors such as Emilee Nelson, a Windber esthetician, did not have the ability to apply for unemployment compensation.
Self-employed people do not qualify for unemployment compensation through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
However, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act changed that by giving states funding specifically for the self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers.
The state rolled out the "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance" – or PUA – website on April 18.
But it has proven to be frustrating for Nelson.
"I am a small business owner – but also an independent contractor," Nelson said. "On the PUA website, there is no way to list both of the incomes in the same application. I have to choose one or the other. So even when my unemployment payment gets calculated, it's only going to be based on one of those incomes."
Nelson is one of many experiencing difficulty with the PUA system, said Blake Fleegle, an entrepreneurial coach with the region's nonprofit economic development agency, Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
Fleegle said the system was rushed in by the government to help self-employed people, but it's difficult to build an application for a group that has varied and complex sources of income, he said.
"A self-employed person applying for unemployment is not like a regular employee, where you enter your paycheck amount and – boom – it spits out a number" Fleegle said. "You could have worked for five or six vendors as an independent contractor.
"When you are a business owner, you make a little money here and a little money here over there. And it's difficult ... I don't think people who who built the PUA system fully grasped exactly how lots of self-employed people make their income."
'We don't know ...'
It's been seven weeks since Nelson's business, SWANKY Skin and Lash Studio, began its temporary closure. The PUA began to accept applications about two weeks ago, but Nelson said her attempts to contact the department regarding her application's status have not been successful.
"We don't know when we can open, when we will receive unemployment benefits, anything like that," she said.
The Department of Labor & Industry said in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday that it is currently only collecting applications from claimants.
"Pennsylvania, like most other states, chose this phased approach for its PUA website to gather applicant info ahead of time so that benefits can be paid quickly when the website is completed," the statement said. "We will provide updates on the timing of payments on our website at www.uc.pa.gov."
The department said it is close to announcing when the system will be complete and applicants can begin filing their weekly claims for PUA benefits.
"The department anticipates the new system being fully operational by the end of this week if not sooner," a department statement read.
She's not alone
Without unemployment benefits, Nelson said she has found other financial resources to pay some bills.
A disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration covered her business loan.
"And my landlord, Tracy, waived my rent for the month of April, so that was really nice," she said. "But other bills – the car loan, costs to keep my website running, stuff for the boys (3-year-old twins) – that doesn't stop."
Nelson's studio is one of four businesses within the Positive Images Spa Shoppes – all closed because of the pandemic.
The businesses in the plaza include LUSH Salon Hair and Nails, SWANKY Skin and Lash Studio, Crazy Beautiful Microblading and Natural Balance Massage.
Tracy Todorich owns the Positive Images Spa Shoppes plaza and the salon and microblading business there.
She said she was disappointed when Gov. Tom Wolf last week did not include Somerset, Cambria and Bedford with the 24 counties that are allowed to partially reopen Friday, going from the so-called "red phase" to the "yellow phase."
'I have expenses'
Despite low incidences of COVID-19, Somerset County is not among those set to roll back restrictions. But even if it was included with the cautiously reopening counties, the personal care sector would still be excluded.
"We are not sure when we can even open our doors," Todorich said. "We could be out of work through June. We are hoping Gov. Wolf takes another look at how this is affecting businesses in our area."
Todorich said clients say to her that she should just open up despite Wolf's order. But all of her employees hold state-licensed occupations, and reopening could risk that status, she said.
While Todorich waits for the government's approval to reopen, she has been preparing new safety protocols for her salon – but that requires spending money with no income. Like Nelson, Todorich's application for PUA assistance hasn't been answered yet.
"PUA assistance doesn't look hopeful at this point," Todorich said. "I will hopefully be back to work and not have to worry about it, but it does not look good at this moment ...
"In addition to having no income coming in, I've been spending money to make sure everything is safe. I ordered face masks, cleaners. I ordered dividers for our manicure tables, so that my clients and nail technician are separated by plexiglass. So, I have expenses to to ensure my facility will be extra safe for all clients."
