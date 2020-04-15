It wasn't the 13th birthday Myleigh Savitts thought she'd have, but it was a memorable one nonetheless.
Because of the coronavirus her party had to be canceled, but her mother made sure her daughter's special day wouldn't go by without a celebration.
"We're were planning to have a big 13th birthday party for her but then all this happened and she was in a depressed state because she couldn't have her party and be with her friends," said Lori Savitts, a resident of Beaverdale. "Me, her gram and sisters all talked about it and thought that having a drive-by would be good."
Savitts said she reached out to Summerhill Township Police Department and Summerhill Township Volunteer Fire Department to see if they'd be interested in participating in the birthday parade.
"They said they absolutely would come on by," she said.
Savitts also contacted family, friends and neighbors to let them know about what was being planned.
So on Monday, Myleigh's birthday, under the guise of her grandmother driving by to wish her a happy birthday, Myleigh stood outside waiting.
"She had no clue, I made her look at me and when I saw the fire truck come and turn on its lights, I told her to turn around," Savitts said.
As part of the parade there was a police car, two fire trucks and a fire rescue truck.
Those in vehicles honked horns and flashes lights and some held signs with birthday wishes and gave Myleigh balloons and presents.
"It was really awesome and it really brightened her up," Savitts said. "She told me it was the best birthday ever and she'll never forget it. She told me she was going to give me the best mom award."
Myleigh, a seventh-grader at Forest Hills Junior/Senior High School, said she was sad when her party was canceled because she was looking forward to it.
But seeing the drive-by birthday parade coming up her street turned that all around.
"I was shocked and I couldn't believe it," Myleigh said. "It was so exciting. This birthday ranks a hundred thousand million, it's the best one."
