More than 100 volunteers donned masks and joined together to provide food for hundreds of families Saturday in Johnstown's Hornerstown neighborhood.
“It's really the idea of churches coming together to meet the need that we see here in the city,” organizer Josh Knipple of Crucified Ministries church said outside Beulah United Methodist Church.
“It is across denominational lines and across racial lines.”
Vehicles gathered in the TnC's Lounge parking lot on Bedford Street, where volunteers directed eight vehicles at a time to the Beulah church parking lot off Fronheiser Street.
Volunteers brought boxes of food from four distribution stations, loading cars in less than a minute. The food was purchased through Blessings of Hope of Lancaster County and Robinson Farms.
Knipple said working through the non-denominational Greater Things ministry, he was able to bring several churches together. He was inspired after he and his wife volunteered last week with a Blessings of Hope event at Altoona's Center City Church.
“We just wanted to be a blessing and reach out and show people the love of the savior,” Knipple said.
“We just reached out to local churches and said, 'Here is our mission. Who wants in?',” he said.
Volunteers Saturday morning unloaded more than 1,000 boxes of food.
Knipple estimated the event served 500 families.
The Altoona food distribution has become a weekly event, and Knipple hopes to continue Johnstown's ministry.
Support is needed to fund future deliveries and volunteers are needed each week at distribution sites. To offer help, email Knipple at josh@crucifiedministries.com
