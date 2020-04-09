Chelsea Meyers-Griffith, child and teen counselor at the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown, said emergency assistance from local nonprofit agencies came at a crucial time, because the center is still open and providing help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Women’s Help Center is using funding provided from the United Way and 1889 Foundation for emergency shelter costs and personal protective equipment.
“It’s definitely very helpful right now,” Meyers-Griffith said. “I don’t know what we’d be doing without this.”
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment, the 1889 Foundation and United Way of the Laurel Highlands joined together last month for a relief program that has awarded more than $175,000 to dozens of area organizations.
“As part of this funding collaboration, it’s really important for us to meet the challenges that COVID-19 is presenting for our neighbors in need,” United Way President and CEO Karen Struble Myers said. “We hope to get through this as a source of hope and a good community partner.”
The United Way and the 1889 Foundation are set up to serve the health and human services fields in Cambria and Somerset counties, while the Community Foundation and Lee are assisting other organizations plus health and human services in Bedford County.
‘Pull this together’
Angie Berzonski, Community Foundation associate director, said the four split the responsibility this way because the 1889 Foundation and United Way already serve those health-related fields while the others are more suited for a wider reach.
Since announcing the collaboration, the United Way and 1889 funding stream has been able to help organizations such as the Women’s Help Center, Birthright, the Highland Health Clinic, Next Step Center in conjunction with Tableland, and the Windber Area Community Kitchen.
On the Lee and CFA side, groups helped include a number of volunteer fire departments and ambulance services, including Lower Yoder Township, Spangler Fire Company and Conemaugh Township EMS along with organizations such as The Learning Lamp and Bedford Area Senior Citizens.
The initial funds for both efforts were made up of contributions from the four organizations, as well as private donations and since the start, the United Way and 1889 Foundation have distributed around $90,000 of $300,000 available, while the CFA and Lee have awarded about $85,000 of $250,000.
“We’re really thankful that we were able to quickly pull this together,” said Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation.
Mann said the agency knew from the start that there would be needs from vulnerable members of the community that had to be addressed in relation to the virus, which is why the group joined the effort.
“We knew this was the right thing to do, to step up and provide the funding needed,” Mann said, “and collaboration among the funders was also key in making this as easy as possible.”
‘High need’ areas
The funding requests and distributions vary for both groups from a few hundred dollars to thousands.
It all depends on whether the application details an impact as a result of the pandemic and if it’s a “high need” such as emergency shelter and food, Berzonski said.
Each week the requests are reviewed and addressed by advisory committees, and applications are compared against each other to evaluate the needs of the community.
“The way that you request funding through either of the streams is very much the same,” Berzonski said. “It’s just really an email that you’re addressing three basic questions.”
In order to apply, organizations are asked to describe their needs, the amount requested and how the funds will be used.
Berzonski added that if a request comes in that might be better suited for the other partnership to address, then it’s forwarded to that group.
A number of requests for the United Way and 1889 Foundation are from nonprofits in food service, such as food pantries and community kitchens, Myers said.
“We’re hearing from organizations that they are expanding the number of people they serve and therefore require additional resources to meet those needs,” Struble Myers said.
She said she expects to see requests start to come in for agencies that deal with financial assistance such as rent and utilities.
Berzonski said the CFA and Lee group will be more conservative with remaining funds.
“We’re not making it too broad right now just because we don’t know what’s yet to come,” Berzonski said.
Getting requests
That funding stream has seen a lot of requests for operational funding. But because of government stimulus packages being made available, Lee and the Community Foundation aren’t putting much into that area for the time being, with the exception of the volunteer fire departments and ambulance services, Berzonski said.
That could change, though, Berzonski said, because the needs of the community shift week to week.
“In these difficult times, our mission is to assist as many individuals as possible to get through these hardships,” Lee Initiatives CEO Don Gardill said. “Our partnership with the Community Foundation, the 1889 Foundation and the United Way assures that we can help local families get the help they need.”
He added that it means a lot for Lee Initiatives to be involved in this effort.
Health and human services organization can apply via email to admin@uwlaurel.org.
Other organizations are asked to email aberzonski@cfalleghenies.org.
For both applications write “Emergency Funding Request” in the subject line.
Private donations are also continuing to be accepted for both funds through the websites uwlaurel.org and cfalleghenies.org.
