EBENSBURG – Video visitation is now available to inmates at Cambria County Prison, the warden said Wednesday.
“When the tablet install took place last year, one of the system’s capabilities was to allow for inmates to video-visit with their families,” Warden Christian Smith said during Wednesday’s meeting of the Cambria County Prison Board. “After almost a year of waiting due to some software installation issues, video visits were finally implemented two weeks ago.”
Each housing unit at the prison has two video-enabled tablets mounted to pedestals near the officer’s station, Smith said. Family members can pre-schedule video visits through the website of the prison’s technology vendor, GTL, at a cost of 40 cents per minute or $6 for a maximum 15-minute visit.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, Smith reported that the prison’s quarantine period for new inmates has been extended from two to three days to 14 days. He said the decision was made “due to the chance of the (COVID-19) virus entering the institution through a new commitment.”
He said: “This means that all new inmates are confined to their cells, with the exception of a shower and phone call, for 14 days prior to entering general pop. They have no other contact with any other inmates except the cellmate that they’re living with. This extended medical quarantine period has forced us to shift our inmate population around throughout the jail and dedicate two full housing units to quarantine new inmates.”
Since Cambria County has entered the green phase of the state’s reopening plan, decisions will be made “within the next few days and weeks on the best way to reopen the prison to personal visitors, volunteers and instructors,” Smith said.
Entry of those groups into the prison has been restricted since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were still no positive cases of COVID-19 within the prison as of Wednesday, Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.