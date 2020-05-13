Reported crimes are down, arrests are down, and the region’s drug task force has canceled sweeps because of COVID-19, said Cambria County Prison Board officials.
“Criminals are probably hoping COVID-19 lasts forever,” Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic said during a prison board meeting Wednesday at the county courthouse.
Prison Warden Christian Smith said the county prison’s average daily population is the lowest it’s been in 20 years.
However, the prison continues to incur high costs.
The county commissioners fund the prison’s budget annually with taxpayer dollars.
The prison shows a deficit of $4 million since January, Cernic said.
That deficit will grow as long as the prison’s revenue streams continue drying up, while its expenses increase.
“If that trend continues, the commissioners will have to pay the deficit from its contingency fund or look at new sources of revenue,” Cernic said.
The prison gains revenue from housing contracts with other agencies: it has a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house people in process for immigration hearings. It also has a contract that brings revenue to the prison for housing prisoners of the U.S Marshal Service.
The prison receives $70 per individual housed for those agencies, per day. But COVID-19 has slowed down both ICE and U.S. Marshal Service, Smith said.
Another contract with the state Department of Corrections to house parole violators has ended completely because of the department’s own cutbacks, Smith said.
As a result, the prison’s total revenue since January is about $600,000 – half of what it was last year at this time, Smith said.
To save costs, Cernic suggested negotiating with the prison’s medical care provider PrimeCare for reduced staffing.
The prison’s contract stipulates a payment to PrimeCare of about $125,000 per month for an average daily prison population of 400 inmates.
The average daily population is down 35%, but that monthly payment remains constant.
“We are at 260 prisoners now. The contract is based on a population of 400 because we’ve never been below an average daily population of 400 in over 20 years,” Smith said.
He added: “260 – it’s unprecedented.”
Smith also said COVID-19 guidelines call for prisoners to be gathered in smaller groups during communal times, so staff numbers can’t necessarily be reduced by consolidating prisoners into fewer pods, Smith said.
Cernic questioned why the county should make efforts to ensure social distancing among inmates.
“These are people who committed a crime. They are not in a country club. They are in a prison for a reason,” he said.
Although medical care services may be an area that could be negotiated down to match the prison’s current population, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said he expects the average daily prison population to increase when the court system resumes in June.
“You may see an uptick in average daily prison population as the courts start cycling people on the street through preliminary hearings and trials,” he said.
Neugebauer estimated a backlog of more than 500 preliminary hearings that are set to be taken care of under guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, Chief Deputy Sheriff Don Robertson said the sheriff’s department has 384 outstanding warrants.
“Once we start banging on doors, the number (of people in Cambria County Prison) will go up,” Robertson said.
Cernic provided a long list of expenses that are incurred by the county for every prisoner. The list included payments if a prisoner needs something notarized, ID replacements, room and board and a dozen other expenses.
“I’m asking you to scrutinize for savings everywhere you can. We need to do our part to help commissioners,” he said, adding that the prison is one of many services funded by county taxpayers.
