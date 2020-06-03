North Central Recreation Center could reopen as soon as late June.
But 1st Summit Arena remains approximately $90,000 behind budget – and perhaps as much as $201,000 in the red overall for the combined venues – 10 weeks into a COVID-19 pandemic that has put a halt to concerts and other special events nationwide, War Memorial Authority officials said.
Arena officials were exploring ways to slow those losses Tuesday, with authority members spearheading a discussion with ASM Global to reduce or waive $66,000 in payments owed to the arena management company over the past several, almost dormant, months.
And after the California-based company provided a rundown of unpaid utility bills and other estimated expenses, Authority Chairman Chris Glessner challenged them to delve further into their numbers to provide line-by-line figures “so that we can hopefully reduce them ... and prioritize what should be paid first.”
ASM has already cut the number of staff dedicated to the arena to two – one of them, General Manager Jason Blumenfeld – and efforts are underway to cut other costs, such as unnecessary internet costs to sections of the building that are dormant, he said.
“The key right now is doing everything we can to make our (projected losses) as small as possible,” Glessner said, acknowledging part of that also includes fees to the arena’s manager.
Bob Cavelieri, a regional vice president for ASM, said the company worked out a deal with one of Richmond, Virginia, facility’s owners that enabled them to drop three months’ worth of payments in exchange for a three-month extension on the term of their contract.
Glessner told Cavelieri to advise his bosses the authority may be interested in a similar option.
Authority members, at Cavelieri’s request, said the authority could take a second look to see if COVID-19 relief aid might be available to support arena expenses.
The day-to-day issue is that the facility continues racking up bills – such as $10,000 for electricity and an LED lighting package payoff – every month, Glessner and Blumenfeld added.
“Losing some of the shows put a big damper on things. Those are some of the big drivers. But down the road, we’re expecting the Tomahawks back and once the ice is up, we’ll be able to have more opportunities for ice rental,” Glessner said.
But other COVID-19 timetables remain an unknown “and we don’t have a crystal ball,” he said.
At this point, the authority is not turning to Cambria County for additional support, Glessner told The Tribune-Democrat, after city resident John DeBartola raised the question during the meeting’s public comment session.
There were two positives Wednesday.
Last month, the authority projected it’d be out of money by June 1.
As of Wednesday, approximately $45,000 remains, Glessner said.
At the same time, the board’s vote to reopen North Central Recreation Center should mean that facility should cover its costs – and hopefully additional interim revenue – when practices and other rentals start getting booked, Glessner said.
“I think the region is starved for activity, too, so it’s going to be nice to give them something to do this summer,” he added.
The board directed steps to be taken to ensure the facility is COVID-19 compliant and asked ASM to draft a waiver that would need to be provided to skaters during the pandemic.
Blumenfeld said he’s also exploring options to bump revenue – literally.
The Waterfront entertainment district in Buffalo, New York, added circular bumper cars on ice as a draw and Blumenfeld expressed optimism about that idea as a public skating alternative.
“We’re looking at different revenue streams,” he said.
On board member Ken Jubas’ suggestion, the authority is also exploring the idea of seeking ad revenue on the arena’s Route 56-facing digital sign.
But Josh Yoder – fellow member and CamTran assistant director who has a background in sales – cautioned the board about getting too optimistic about a windfall of advertising revenue coming the arena’s way.
Just like so many other things, advertising dollars aren’t what they used to be in today’s reality.
“Those pre-COVID aren’t out there right now,” Yoder said. Newspapers and radio stations are cutting back ... every other week because businesses aren’t apt to advertise right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.