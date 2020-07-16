A companywide policy at Walmart will soon require customers at all locations across the country to wear face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The policy goes into effect Monday.
But locations in Pennsylvania, including the Walmart Supercenter in Richland Township, have been requiring masks for months already, in accordance with a statewide mandate made in April by Gov. Tom Wolf and state Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
“About 65% of our stores already had mask mandates in place – including Pennsylvania. Stores that already have mandates in place will simply continue applying the policy with help from the health ambassadors that were put in place last week,” Walmart spokeswoman Rebecca Thomason said.
The policy is also effective for Sam’s Club locations, which are owned by Walmart Inc.
Walmart has given employees the role of “health ambassador” to remind customers at store entrances about the requirements.
Richland Township Police Sgt. John Herdman said it’s up to the business to enforce its policy, but if someone refuses to leave, then they are trespassing. Richland police have been called in those instances, he said.
“You will get some people who refuse to leave until we show up,” Herdman said.
Dacona Smith, chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer of Sam’s Club, issued a joint statement Wednesday about implementing mask policies even in states without government mandates for masks.
“As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented. Currently about 65% of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings,” the statement read. “To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”
