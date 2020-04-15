Walmart is asking Richland Township police to provide security during the COVID-19 pandemic to enforce social distancing, authorities said.
The store, located at 150 Town Centre Drive, hired the police department for security three days a week mostly when older shoppers are there. The security measure took effect last week.
The open-ended contract calls for two officers, three days a week, four hours a day.
“The intent is to ensure a continued proper effect of social distancing,” township Vice Chairman Robert Heffelfinger said.
One officer is inside the store and one officer is outside. Both officers should wear masks and gloves, police Chief Michael Burgan said.
“There haven’t been any real issues,” Burgan said.
The security is in addition to the police department’s routine patrols and investigations into shoplifting and other crimes at the store, he said.
Heffelfinger said they are off-duty officers. He stressed that the department is not pulling officers off the street to provide security for Walmart.
