There’s no stopping this walk.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter’s Johnstown Walk to Defeat ALS held at Pitt-Johnstown has been canceled, but the event will be presented virtually.
In order to prioritize the safety of participants, the association is providing walkers with the tools to host their own mini walk on Saturday from home that fits their teams’ needs, health directives and abilities.
Check-in is at 8 a.m., with the walk to begin at 10.
“It’s essentially a walk where you are,” said Ryan Reczek, executive director of ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter. “They can walk around their neighborhood, walk in a park, or host a backyard barbecue or picnic.”
The first Johnstown Walk to Defeat ALS was held 15 years ago with a crowd of 278 walkers who raised more than $58,000. The walk, presented by Stoystown Auto Wreckers, has since grown to 620 walkers raising over $118,000 for those currently battling ALS.
This year’s goal is $124,000.
“The event was never about the way we walked, it’s about the important funds and awareness that comes from the event,” Reczek said. “That is why we couldn’t cancel. The ALS community is relying on the funding.”
For the Johnstown walk’s 15th anniversary, the planning committee is working to ensure the mini walk celebration will be special for walkers and have the same trademarks as the walk.
There will be piggy banks stamped with the Stoystown Auto Wreckers logo, a balloon release, ribbon cutting and the event’s signature UNLOCK ALS lanyards.
Those interested can register and donate at web.alsa.org/johnstown.
Registered teams will receive a walk kit with supplies for their mini walk and a link to participate in the opening ceremonies that will be lived streamed at 10 a.m. Saturday on the chapter’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
