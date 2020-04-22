The Johnstown Walk of Hope, in its traditional format, will not occur this year.
But organizers of the annual event are asking individuals to still participate in the fundraiser that brings in money for cancer patients to cover the costs of medications, travel, medical bills and deductibles. Originally scheduled for June 6, the walk was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is just not the right time to hold a large event,” said Marlene Singer, JWOH coordinator.
“Many of our participants are cancer survivors and in the high-risk category. Ironically, these are the same people who didn’t want to cancel because they know how much this program helps people like themselves.”
Instead of gathering together, the group is promoting “Walk of Hope Wednesdays” in May, encouraging people to take walks or hikes, while practicing safe social distancing, and make donations to the nonprofit at johnstownwalkofhope.com.
“Just like they do at the JWOH event, any length of walk counts,” according to a press release statement. “Hundreds of people make a $10.00 donation for a T-shirt to show team support and unity. While we won’t be able to walk as teams, we are hoping team members will still make a donation online, if they are able. Large or small, it all counts and goes directly to the cause.”
JWOH raised $56,000 in 2019 to support Conemaugh Health System, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center patients and families.
“With last year’s donation from JWOH, we were able to fulfill about 80 applications for financial assistance covering close to $15,000,” Conemaugh Cancer Center manager Nate Bunnell said. “Our patients are so appreciative of the generosity of everyone involved.”
