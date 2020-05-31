With Johnstown Walk of Hope canceled this year due to COVID-19, the nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money to support local cancer patients and caregivers, is recognizing Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center as it continues the fight against breast disorders through prevention, diagnosis, treatment, research and support.
Johnstown Walk of Hope has provided over $32,000 of financial support for patient examinations, imaging, biopsies and surgeries.
To support the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center team, visit www.johnstownwalkofhope.com.
