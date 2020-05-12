With Johnstown Walk of Hope canceled this year due to COVID-19, the nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money to support local cancer patients and caregivers, is recognizing Conemaugh Cancer Center, which sees 1,400 patients per month and has more than 17,000 patient visits a year.
Last year’s Johnstown Walk of Hope fund provided over $14,000 of support for patients who were behind on their medical bills for treatment.
To support the Conemaugh Cancer Crusader team and patients, visit www.johnstownwalkofhope.com.
