Thanks to a federal waiver, Pennsylvania’s schools will now be able to provide free lunches to all children statewide – regardless of their family’s income levels – during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced the move Monday.
“Schools and community organizations can now use recent and local economic data, including unemployment claims and business closures, to request approval from PDE to qualify as an open meal site,” said Vonda Ramp, state director for the department’s Child Nutrition Programs.
“Once approved, they can provide meals to all children in their community, age 18 and under, for free.”
The United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees school lunch programs, granted the waiver request, state officials said.
Many of the region’s schools have been distributing lunches for the past week or more.
But prior to the new waiver, schools that did not meet area-based free or reduced-price meal eligibility requirements were unable to offer free meals community-wide, Ramp said in a release to media.
This waiver eases those requirements and helps ensure all children have access to food, state officials wrote.
A process has been set up to fast-track school feeding programs. Local education agencies – school districts, charter schools, intermediate units and career and technology centers – can apply for the state Department of Education “immediately” and operate their sites under the Seamless Summer Option or Summer Food Service Program.
