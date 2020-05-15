All dressed up and nowhere to go.
For many high school students, the prom is a rite of passage, getting together with friends to celebrate and create lasting memories.
But this year with the coronavirus pandemic closing schools, seniors who have had their proms canceled or postponed are disappointed.
Conemaugh Township High School senior Jackie Honkus said it’s heartbreaking that the prom won’t be happening.
“I grew up seeing my sister go to all her proms and working at a prom store,” the 18-year-old Davidsville teen said.
“You see all these people who are so excited for their senior year proms, so to have it not happen really is disappointing.”
The school’s prom was scheduled for Friday in the banquet room at Laurel View Village in Davidsville.
Up in the air
Honkus said it’s still up in the air if the prom will be able to take place.
“I’m a class officer, so I’ve been in contact with the principal and superintendent and it all depends on what the state says,” she said.
“Even if we are able to hold one, it would be at the school. It wouldn’t be anything as fancy as what it would have been and it would be in mid- to late summer.”
Honkus said she definitely wants to see some type of prom happen.
“I know a lot of people are doing mini proms, but I’m hoping to have something a little bit bigger than just two or three people whenever we’re able to,” she said.
Honkus said the prom is an important part of every high-schooler’s experience.
“There’s no other time when you get to dress up like that, and it’s a social gathering that’s really a big milestone in so many people’s lives,” she said.
Honkus said she has had her dress since last year and wants the opportunity to show it off.
“A lot of my friends are really upset, whether they bought their dress four months ago and sad they might never get to wear it or people who didn’t even get to buy a dress and never will have that chance,” she said.
‘Feeling of losing something’
Madalyn Barnes, a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, said the cancellation of the prom is disappointing.
“It’s a feeling of losing something that you didn’t really even know we were looking forward to,” the 17-year-old Johnstown resident said.
“I was just really excited to have one last night with all of my friends. The parties that the school throws like the formals and proms have always been one of my favorite parts of high school, so I was really looking forward to my last one.”
The prom was set for May 2 at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown.
Barnes, who has had her dress since January, said she hasn’t heard whether the prom will be rescheduled for later in the summer.
“At this point, it would be weird if something does happen because we’ve already graduated and said our goodbyes,” she said.
“It wouldn’t feel the same.”
Barnes said at the beginning when schools were being closed, she and her friends were upset about what that would mean for events.
“We were still holding out hope, but slowly but surely things were getting canceled and we got more concerned that things wouldn’t happen,” she said.
“It’s not just the prom or graduation, it’s the end of your senior year. That’s really upsetting because it’s gone.
“We’re all mourning that loss.”
Conemaugh Valley High School senior Sydney Richards said she’s not happy that the prom was canceled.
“I had a dress and I was excited, but I do understand why we can’t have it,” the 17-year-old East Taylor Township resident said.
“I’m upset because it’s something that I wanted to have. There’s a lot of lasts that are being canceled for us.”
The prom was set for May 8 at the Masonic Temple in Johnstown.
At this point, Richards said, there is some talk among parents and the school about holding a prom for students over the summer.
“Everything will be based on what the next month will bring us,” she said.
‘Last of a lot of lasts’
Richards said although it’s hard, students’ safety comes first.
“I hate it, everybody hates it, but what are you going to do?” she asked.
“My main thing is I’m upset about not knowing I had the last of a lot of lasts. I know that’s how a lot of people are feeling.”
Richards said if a prom can be held, she would attend.
“I also see myself being a part of the planning and seeing it happen,” she said.
“It’s not just for me, but the people who are taking it harder than I am. This isn’t the end of the world to me, but it’s something I wouldn’t forget.”
Eliza Crans, a senior at Westmont Hilltop High School, said it’s heartbreaking that the prom has been taken away from students.
“The prom is the last celebration you have with your friends before graduation,” the 18-year-old Johnstown resident said.
“I bought my dream dress and was so excited, a lot of people were. It’s a magical evening to get dressed up and it’s something you look forward to all year, not just the month of May.”
The prom was to be held Saturday at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont.
Crans said there’s talk of having a summer prom.
“Our juniors plan the prom,” she said.
“I’m the senior class president, so they’ve been talking to me about it, but we have to wait and see what the guidelines will be,” she said.
“There’s no solid answer, but we’ve been told there will be something for us, it just wouldn’t be the same.”
Crans said no matter what the prom looks like, she wants to be a part of it.
“I think everybody would want to go, it’s something to look forward to,” she said.
Crans added that the seniors are appreciative of everything the school is trying to do for them.
“That’s especially true for things that have been taken away, including the prom,” she said.
Lost revenue
Those in the prom industry are feeling the effects of canceled and postponed events, but hoping their businesses will rebound.
“The time period that they closed us would be equivalent to Macy’s having to shut down the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Sharon Honkus, owner of Celestial Brides & Prom in downtown Johns-town.
“Revenue wise, it’s our six biggest weeks of the year.”
She said during the shutdown, she ran an eCommerce sale to help move discontinued inventory.
“I’m hoping once we’re open that more of the inventory that we have left hanging will go to clients looking for dresses who didn’t have a chance to get one,” Honkus said.
She said over the course of the six-week closure, girls were able to do curbside pickup to get their dresses.
“We’ve also started calling everyone who still has a dress on layaway or dresses that are paid for that are here waiting for alterations,” Honkus said.
She said losses in revenue can’t fully be made up, but she’s looking forward.
“Right now, we’re looking at homecoming dresses, and we will celebrate again,” Honkus said.
Randy Clark, owner of Miller’s Tuxedo Rentals & Sales in downtown
Johnstown, said the prom season is between a fifth to a quarter of store business each year.
“The big problem is inventory specifically bought just for the prom is what teenagers gravitate to and it’s not necessarily what you would buy for wedding season,” he said.
Clark said 99% of prom attire is rented with boys coming in a month to two weeks prior to their prom.
“That was right at the time when they started to announce the restrictions in regards to shopping,” he said.
“I don’t think we had one or two prom kids in here prior to the shutdown.”
Clark said the store received a small portion of prom inventory with the remainder not being shipped.
“It’s not going to be a tremendously impactful thing for us, but if we would have received more of it, we would have had to pay it off and use it next season,” he said.
Melissa Radovanic, director of sales and marketing at Crown American Associates, said the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown was scheduled to host three high school proms – Richland, Forest Hills and Greater Johnstown.
“We were hosting Richland High School’s prom for the first time and Forest Hills’ prom and Greater
Johnstown’s proms have been with us for almost 10 years now,” she said.
She said the conference center looks forward to hosting proms.
“The students take a lot of pride in decorating the building,” Radovanic said.
“It’s their special night. We’re hopeful that in some way as the summer goes on that school districts will still be able to host a version of the prom at the conference center.”
Derek Labarko, an owner of DJ Jack Labarko Inc. along with brothers Aaron and Brent, said his company provides prom entertainment for about 10 schools each year from the last week of April through the first three weeks of May.
“We’re definitely into the thousands of dollars with lost revenue,” he said.
“We’re reaching out to prom advisers and running different scenarios on how we can still do a prom in late June or even July or August.”
Labarko said the company is on board with whatever schools decide and want to provide them with services.
“We’re staying afloat and it’s unusual times for sure, usually we don’t know if we’re going or coming at this time of the year, so it has been an adjustment,” he said.
