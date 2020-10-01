Joanne Weaver showed up at the Republican headquarters on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township with a friend in tow. Upon entering the establishment, the Southmont resident was surprised at the activity around her.
“I saw a busy office with the telephone ringing,” Weaver said. “People coming through the doors with questions, and wanting signs.”
This November, Weaver turns 74 years old, and this is the first time she felt a need to help in a presidential election.
She worked for Cambria County as the administrative assistant to Coroner Dennis Kwiatkowski for more than 20 years.
“I would attend political rallies,” Weaver said. “On the eve of the election, I stood out at the polls and I would ask voters to consider voting for my boss.”
Now she’s joining a growing number of area women who are getting involved in the election process. Weaver is helping at the Cambria GOP office.
Yard signs duty
On Weaver’s first day at the Republican headquarters, she and her friend were introduced to the office staff and Jackie Kulback, Cambria GOP chairwoman. A volunteer asked the women to stay and help put together lawn signs.
“We assembled 200 signs for distribution,” Weaver said.
After helping as a sign volunteer for a few weeks, she said she enjoys meeting the people coming into the office. She also likes hearing the supporters share their stories.
One encounter in particular touched her.
“A mother and a daughter came into the office,” Weaver said. “As the mother is telling me how much her 11-year-old loves Trump, the daughter chimes in and says, ‘Yes, I do.’ Before leaving, the little girl asked her mother for signs to put around her playhouse.”
Weaver encourages supporters with a few hours to give to volunteer at the headquarters. If helping in sign distribution, she said, “It’s good to remind people picking up Trump signs to support all the Republican candidates, and offer their signs, too.”
Working the phones
After a drink of water, Evelyn Mrsnik is ready to speak clearly and enunciate her words.
“Hi, my name is Evelyn, and I am calling with the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. Can we count on your vote for Biden/Harris this November?”
As a phone bank volunteer, the Richland Township resident makes 60 calls a day, six days a week. For each call, Mrsnik documents the caller’s response.
“I check one of the following: strong Democrat, leaning toward Democrat, undecided, strong GOP, or leaning toward GOP,” she said.
In the past, Mrsnik, who is in her 70s, has made campaign calls on behalf of the late U.S. Rep. John P. Murtha and former U.S. Rep. Mark Critz, both Johnstown Democrats.
“As long as I can think and read, I have no plans of retiring from political involvement,” she said.
She said she supports “elected officials who will work for me and their constituents, because we pay their salaries.”
Mrsnik grew up in a home with politically involved parents. Her mother, Stella Partsch, was the inspector of elections in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, for 43 years, at the former Gossard School.
“At that time, Mom had to manually count the votes,” Mrsnik said. “She came home at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning from Ebensburg.”
Similar to her mother, Mrsnik is counting on Democratic turnout. As she makes calls, she is pleasantly amused by “30- and 40 year-old women who say, ‘Evelyn, keep up the good work.’ ”
Anyone 18 and older can make calls on behalf of the Democratic Party. But the best people for this task are individuals who “know the platform, speak well, and stay calm when someone is rude,” Mrsnik said.
Young and involved
On Sept. 1, Tiffaney Smith of Vintondale volunteered at a Silver Drive-In event: Trump Train 2020.
A woman approached her at the merchandise table and handed the IUP senior a $100 bill.
“It has Trump’s face on it,” she said to Smith. “You have to take it.”
To the general public, Smith appeared to be a college student selling “Drain the Swamp” signs and “Women for Trump” pins. But this wasn’t her first moment in politics.
Smith is a councilwoman for Vintondale Borough.
She did not consider running for the local office until she attended a Republican dinner and spoke with U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson.
“He told me it was a great place to get started and we needed more young people involved,” she said.
She ran and won the council seat. Smith was sworn in at age 20.
The marketing major is interested in running campaigns, but until that door opens, she welcomes employment as an event coordinator or digital marketing content creator.
Smith wants to be a young person who remains in Cambria County.
“Many are of the opinion that the area is dying,” she said, “but I want to stay and make it thrive.”
What keeps her fire for politics burning is being involved and not just talking about change.
Volunteering at the outside event required more than Trump camaraderie and smiling at fake Trump bills.
As a merchandise volunteer, “a person has to talk loud,” Smith said. “Be able to multi-task. Provide the general public with answers on the voting process and on the politicians speaking at the event.”
Going door to door
Jackie Gunby watched thousands of protesters march in the name of George Floyd on television.
She herself had demonstrated in Philadelphia, after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
Gunby, 71, kept asking herself, “What can I do?”
The 8th Ward resident and Democrat decided to do door-to door voter registration. Gunby targeted Black communities in order to reach unregistered young people.
“Older African Americans are registered,” Gunby said. “It’s the young people that aren’t registered, because they don’t believe voting counts for anything.”
In taking on this role, she learned more than a few things – such as the challenge of getting other people to go door-to-door during COVID-19, or trying to identify occupied homes because of the number of abandoned houses.
But nothing prepared her for the young Black males with no interest in being registered voters.
“I can’t blame them, especially when they experience injustice,” Gunby said. “Young Black men have to feel safe, valued and respected.”
Despite those encounters, she continued to knock on doors. She held onto to her belief: Voting is the first step to making a change.
“The Black community can be a powerful voting bloc if we vocalize our needs and support candidates that serve our best interest and bring equity to our communities,” Gunby said.
She said 75% of the 60 new voters she registered were Black.
Of those newly registered, a 73-year-old non-Black woman left her feeling encouraged.
“The woman thought having a felony meant she could not vote,” Gunby said. “Door-to-door voter registration volunteers, please be aware: a person with a felony can vote, if he or she served out their sentence.”
Connecting young voters
As president of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown College Democrats, Madison Augustine has not let COVID-19 halt voter registration for students. Remotely, the UPJ senior is driving her message – that the young vote is important – by emails and social media.
“The issues affecting the young demographics are college loan debt, affordable housing, and employment opportunities after college,” said Augustine, who is serving her second-year as president.
“Your vote is important, it carries weight,” she said. “Whether you vote or not, those policies still affect you.”
The Carrolltown native has a double major in political science and history. Addressing voting concerns is something she did in the 2018 mid-terms, when she canvased downtown Johnstown and spoke to local residents about the methods of voting.
Now she is helping students with concerns over the pandemic affecting their involvement in the election.
“So students have a safe way of being involved,” she said. “I share information on the mail-in ballots and absentee ballots.”
Augustine plans to attend law school at St. John’s University in Queens, New York, and pursue government administration and public policy. But later on she sees herself entering politics.
“I would consider running for a public office after experience in my field and building community relationships,” she said.
