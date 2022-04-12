For the past 25 years, Vox Nova director and founder Nancy Way has led her group of students through two concerts per semester at Mount Aloysius College and numerous community engagements every year.
"Overall, we've had a very successful run," she said. "The college community, administration, staff, students are all very supportive."
Way, 62, is an Ebensburg native who graduated from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and earned an undergraduate degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and master's in choral conducting from Hartt School of Music, part of University of Hartford.
She was recommended to teach at the Mount by a Sister of Mercy and took the job with the idea that she'd start a choir at the school.
"The academic dean of time had the idea of putting together a chorus that would make the college stand out from the others," Way said. "It was kind of his brain child, but it was mine to start."
The choir members range from freshman to seniors, none of which are music majors, who audition for their spots and must keep a 3.0 GPA to participate. Each receives scholarship money.
There have been as many as 14 members and as few as eight throughout the past 25 years, Way said.
The current number of 11 is the sweet spot, she said.
To celebrate the anniversary, Vox Nova is holding a concert on April 23, featuring music from the past quarter-century, and has invited alumni back to sing with the current members.
The student singers are looking forward to the opportunity.
"It's amazing to see how passionate the alumni are and I'm excited for them to come back," Mount junior Wes Caton said.
He's been a choir member for three years and enjoyed every moment.
Anne Way, a senior, is a four-year member of the choir and the director's daughter.
She said she joined the group because she was in drama and choir during high school and didn't want to give that up in college.
Caton recalled how nervous he was for the audition to join and how the director coached him through the experience.
"She's always been very welcoming," Caton said. "She's always willing to go out of her way for us. It means so much."
"She always encourages our potential and is not afraid to push us there," Anne Way said.
Nancy Way said she considers herself fortunate to not only direct Vox Nova but to be able to do so for so long.
"I am lucky, because I'm doing what I always wanted to do," she said.
She's also spent time as chorus master for Johnstown Symphony Chorus and director of Blair Concert Chorale.
Nancy Way said rehearsal with the Mount students is the highlight of every week.
"They come ready to sing and give me everything they've got," she said.
The long-time director also said the choir fills a niche that every college should have for the fine arts.
Vox Nova sings a variety of music ranging from 1450 to present day.
"It's quite a mixture," Nancy Way said.
The community is also appreciative of the offerings.
Britta Mitchell, of Meyersdale, attended Tuesday's Noon Recital Series at the First Lutheran Church in downtown Johnstown to listen to the group perform Broadway show tunes.
"I thought it was excellent," she said. "Their harmonies were excellent."
Mitchell is Caton's former teacher and she attended to hear him and the rest of the choir sing.
"I'm so glad he found this group," she said. "It's a wonderful opportunity for them to enjoy the music."
