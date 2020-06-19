EBENSBURG – Leaders with the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority are recruiting volunteers to help with the Ghost Town Trail Challenge on Aug. 22.
Caytlin Lusk, program coordinator for the authority, said during Friday’s meeting of the authority’s board that she has signed up about a dozen volunteers so far. She added that she’s hoping to get 60 or so people to help out in order to make sure the event runs smoothly.
Participants in the 50-kilometer (32-mile) endurance challenge have from sunrise until sunset to traverse the entire length of the Ghost Town Trail’s main stem, from Blairsville to Ebensburg. The event also includes shorter distances of 25 kilometers, from near the trail’s Wehrum trailhead to Ebensburg, and 12 kilometers, from Nanty Glo to Ebensburg.
“We’re looking for individuals at our aid stations,” Lusk said, “primarily just to assist with setting out different food and drink items for the participants, asking them basic questions, checking in with them. … Answer basic questions about the event – just be supportive.
“Volunteers are truly what make the event thrive and be so successful and enjoyable for the participants. We definitely rely heavily on them.”
Anyone who is interested in volunteering for the event should send an email to Lusk at clusk@co.cambria.pa.us, call the authority’s office at 814-472-2110 and leave a message, or send a message to the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority page on Facebook. Volunteers will receive an event T-shirt and a free lunch.
“It’s a really great way for people that are interested in the challenge, but may not feel comfortable and ready to actually take it on,” Lusk said. “It gives you a really good sense of the event, just by observing it. You see all the hard work that people put into achieving something like that.”
