Even though the All American Amateur Baseball Association National Tournament has been one of the most anticipated and well-attended annual events in Johnstown since the 1940s, organizers are still going to need to increase promotion this year to help bring fans back to local ballfields after the scheduled 2020 competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, Visit Johnstown has awarded the Johnstown Oldtimers, which hosts the tournament, $7,000 in funding as part of its ongoing Cambria County Destination Recovery Marketing Program that is accepting applications through March 31.
The AAABA is one of four recipients of funding so far, along with Collaborative Craft for an immersive cultural stay experience, Celestial Brides & Prom for Prom-A-Palooza, and Johnstown Area Heritage Association for Bandwango’s Destination Experience Engine.
“Truthfully, with COVID-19 right now, we want to get our message out to the public and make people aware that we are still here,” Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III said. “We’re trying, in every which way, to use this money that we’re going to receive to the advantage of the community to be able to publicize and get our name out there where the people don’t forget about us.”
Arcurio called the grant a “really great help,” but also noted that organizers are not sure yet if they will be able to put on the tournament this year due to needing other funding and uncertainties about how mitigation efforts might affect team lodging and the amount of permitted attendance at games.
“Right now, the financial situation for the whole area is not good,” Arcurio said. “We’ve got to try to get back to normal. That’s why we’re looking at every possible dime that we possibly come across to help keep the tournament in Johnstown. That’s the goal. We’re hoping to be able to have a tournament this year. There’s going to be a lot of factors involved if we are able to.”
The program’s objective is to provide organizations with money to market their events as the area emerges from the pandemic that required almost all activities to be canceled or significantly curtailed since March 2020.
“There was a desire to try to provide some help and support to tourism-based businesses and organizations, since they had taken such a hit during the pandemic,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said. “Whenever I had the opportunity to put the program together, the one thing that I thought about was that there was a lot of assistance out there for operations and things like that, and employee retention, and PPP for entities, but the one thing that really wasn’t there was marketing assistance.
“As we start to come out of this pandemic and kind of finish going through it, marketing funding for businesses and organizations oftentimes is one of the first expenses to be cut.
“It’s often looked at as extra money, especially when you’re just trying to keep your employees, keep the doors open and your overhead operating costs.”
The Cambria County Destination Recovery Marketing Program has been made possible through a $100,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Angie Berzonski, CFA’s associate director, hopes the funding will be used to remind local residents about events in their own backyards, while also attracting visitors from outside the region.
“She (Rager) was able to present some good research that showed our community is going to be the type of community that a lot of travelers are going to choose to venture out to,” Berzonski said. “Even as things open up more this year, it’s expected that more will want to do travel by car than planes for a while, and travelers are going to be seeking relaxation, getting away from home in areas that are less dense. So a small town like ours with great outdoors activities, we think, is going to be an ideal market for visitors.”
Contact Rager at lrager@visitjohnstownpa.com or 536-7993, ext. 23, for more information about how to apply for Cambria County Destination Recovery Marketing Program funding.
