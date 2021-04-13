Pennsylvania added more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with Cambria County in triple digits for the first time since mid-January.
Cambria’s 104 additional COVID-19 cases are the most for one day since Jan. 19. The state’s 6,638 new cases are the most since Jan. 29.
Blair County had two additional deaths and Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties each added one death among 66 statewide in Tuesday’s report by the Department of Health.
It brings the state’s total to 1,082,026 cases and 20,472 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The jump also pushed the rolling seven-day average to 4,630 cases a day. A week ago, it was an average of 4,194 cases a day. A month ago, it was 2,473 cases a day.
Alison Beam, acting secretary of health, said Pennsylvanians should continue to voluntarily wear masks, maintain social distancing and take other mitigation steps to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
During a briefing Tuesday, Beam was responding to comments made Monday by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky about surging cases in Michigan. Walensky said vaccinations won’t stop the immediate surge and suggested Michigan’s best response “is to really close things down.”
Beam said the public can reduce the surge without government shutdowns.
“This is the time to really focus on all of the measures that we can take to go on the offense and control against the spread of the variants and further cases,” Beam said. “This really highlights the need for us to take self-responsibility.”
Cambria’s 104 cases and one death brings the county’s totals to 12,829 cases and 410 deaths.
Somerset added 37 cases with no deaths, pushing its totals to 7,165 cases and 192 deaths.
Bedford added 26 cases with no deaths to reach 4,085 cases and 130 deaths.
Blair added 85 cases and two deaths to reach 11,658 cases and 317 deaths.
Indiana added 29 cases and one death to reach 5,617 cases and 165 deaths.
Clearfield added 38 cases with no deaths to reach 7,645 cases and 130 deaths.
Centre added 65 cases with no deaths to reach 15,381 cases and 213 deaths.
Westmoreland added 171 cases and one death to reach 30,837 cases and 715 deaths.
Meanwhile, the state’s vaccine program has administered 6,503,362 total vaccine doses and 2,448,072 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,842,483 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The program averaged more than 90,000 doses a day over the past week.6,638
