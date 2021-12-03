JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania's average number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations over the past week jumped by 15%, new state figures show.
It occurred even as the state's average number of new cases took a slight dip from the week before.
For the week ending Thursday, Pennsylvania averaged 3,713 people hospitalized due to virus complications per-day – up from 3,223 a week earlier.
Cambria County's average daily hospitalizations remained level at 71 over the past week.
Thirteen patients were on ventilators, the state Department of Health reported.
Department of Health officials and UPMC medical officials are urging residents to wear masks, properly distance themselves and continue getting vaccines or updated boosters as the nation moves into a busy Christmas season. UPMC made its recommendations separately, in a press conference Thursday.
In Pennsylvania, delta variant cases have been adding up at a time when vaccine effectiveness has now decreased for those who received their original doses back in the spring.
UPMC medical experts also urged people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get checked as quickly as possible to reduce the risk of more serious issues developing. Antibody injections have shown to reduce hospitalizations by 60% compared to those who get COVID-19 and try to recover on their own.
In Cambria County, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus rose by 3% this week, with 14.8% of people being checked testing positive compared to 11.8% a week earlier.
Somerset County's positivity rate rose by 2% to 17.1% – or approximately one in six people.
Bedford County's positivity rate leads the region at 22.7%.
Friday cases
Pennsylvania added 10,127 new cases in Friday's report.
Cambria County added 120 of them, as well as one additional death.
Somerset County totaled almost as many new cases – 117 on Friday.
Westmoreland and Blair counties added 537 and 145, respectively, while Bedford added 49 and two deaths.
Blair also added two deaths while Somerset and Centre added one each.
