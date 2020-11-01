St. Michael School students will begin a two-week period of remote learning on Monday after an individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Nov. 16 at the school in Loretto.
Other COVID-related cases also were reported by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown in recent days.
The Rev. Matthew Baum, administrator of Prince of Peace Parish in Northern Cambria, has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into quarantine until further notice. Communion services will be offered by the parish’s deacon at the chapel site, 2410 Campbell Ave., in place of weekend Masses. The parish has postponed its turkey dinner scheduled for Sunday.
The Rev. Brian Warchola, pastor of Holy Name Parish in Ebensburg, had recent contact with a COVID-19 positive individual, so the priest is quarantining while waiting his own test results. A visiting priest is celebrating Masses.
“Bishop (Mark) Bartchak is monitoring the situations with Father Baum and Father Warchola,” said the diocese in a press release. “He offers prayers for both priests and the Prince of Peace and Holy Name faith communities.”
Also, an individual who attended the 9 a.m. Mass on Oct. 25 at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Johnstown has tested positive.
The four churches involved in the cases are being cleaned.
All total, more than 1,200 cases have been recorded in Cambria County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There were 461 positives in Somerset County and 447 in Bedford County, as of Saturday.
More than 208,000 cases have been reported statewide with 76% of those individuals recovered.
Pennsylvania has topped 8,800 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
