Eleven COVID-19 deaths were reported in Somerset County over the weekend, while nine died in Cambria County, according to the state Department of Health.
The latest figures on positive cases put Cambria County over the 10,000 mark to reach 10,141 over the weekend.
Cambria County added 155 cases over the two-day span – the most in the region – while Blair County was close behind at 150 new cases.
Blair County added six deaths – four of them on Sunday.
All but two of Cambria County's nine new deaths were reported Sunday, while Somerset County had a single-day record of 10 on Saturday and one more Sunday.
Somerset County recorded 99 new cases and 34 deaths over the past week – and is one of a growing number of rural counties seeing its strongest surge of cases and COVID-19 deaths arrive nearly one year into the pandemic.
The 34-death increase represented a 30% increase to the county's death count, which went from 109 to 143 total.
Cambria County recorded 45 deaths over the past week, up from 32 the week before. Cambria's weekly cases, however, were down from nearly 200 the prior week, figures show.
Bedford County added three deaths and 41 cases over the weekend – and a total of 10 deaths over the past week.
Indiana County now has 4,496 cases after adding 51 more cases over the weekend and one more death.
Indiana County added just eight deaths over the past week.
Blair County is now at 9,332 cases and 212 deaths.
Clearfield's total jumped to 5,104 cases, while adding 14 deaths over the past week. The county now has 70 deaths since March 2020.
Statewide snapshot
Across Pennsylvania, Allegheny County led all counties with 154 deaths last week. Philadelphia County, with nearly 1.6 million residents, was the only other county to add more than 100 deaths.
Philadelphia added 110 on the week to reach 2,727 on Sunday.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 13,189 more cases over the weekend to reach 767,800. The state also recorded 353 deaths over the two-day span.
While the number of eligible people being vaccinated for the coronavirus continues to grow.
A total of 1,540 Pennsylvanians died last week – a nearly 9% increase to a total that has been growing since March 2020.
People hospitalized from the virus fell over the past week.
According to the Department of Health, 4,614 people were reported hospitalized on Sunday, with 589 on ventilators statewide.
By comparison, 5,201 were hospitalized a week earlier, with 640 on ventilators.
