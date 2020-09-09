Many of the area’s counties added five or more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while the Department of Health added one death in Bedford County.
And one county to the north, Centre, added 180 positive cases, continuing its sharp rise since classes resumed at Penn State University.
Centre County’s increases represented 20% of Pennsylvania’s caseload for Wednesday, which was 931 statewide.
In the region, Cambria County added five cases to bring its total to 509.
Indiana County added seven cases. The county now has 479.
Blair and Bedford both added six cases, bringing their respective totals to 504 and 187.
While Clearfield’s total remained the same, Somerset County added three cases and now has 186, state figures show.
Fourteen deaths were reported by the state Wednesday.
Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer had no information to provide on what the Department of Health listed as Bedford County’s sixth COVID-19 death.
He said his office did not investigate the death.
The state lists deaths based on home addresses, not the location where a death occurred.
“It could be someone from Bedford who was staying in California the last six months for all I know – because the state doesn’t tell us anything,” he said.
