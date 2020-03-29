Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 643 cases, bringing the total to 3,394 – at a time Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on President Donald Trump to issue a “major disaster declaration” to support governments and agencies that are struggling to keep up.
While Pennsylvania’s day-to-day increase reflected another 23% jump in cases, the number of hospitalizations as of Sunday – 353 total – increased by just 11% after surging from 170 to 316 over the two days prior, Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Both were among a list of figures Levine said the state is tracking – at a time when patients at a growing number of nursing homes are testing positive for the contagious new coronavirus.
“We’re watching all of this data – these trends – very closely,” Levine said.
She urged Pennsylvanians to stay the course by continuing to follow government guidelines and hygiene habits that have been put into place this month.
“It takes weeks for social distancing to work,” she said, noting it’s too soon to predict how long it will take for the rising caseload to plateau and then begin to decrease.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Nursing home ‘spike’
After few signs of issues inside nursing homes statewide, at least 64 care home residents from 36 facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Most of those cases are in eastern Pennsylvania, Levine said.
But at least 14 were reported at a Beaver County care home, with additional tests pending, the facility’s medical director told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Noting that the statewide total is “less than .01%” of Pennsylvania’s nursing home residents, it’s important regardless – and serves as a reminder to the public and care home employees to think before they enter a nursing home.
“I know this is hard. We are seeing community spread of this virus in most areas of Pennsylvania. And we need to make sure that our loved ones in nursing homes stay safe,” Levine said. “That is why actually I am not able to visit my mother, either. But I call – twice a day.”
Nursing home staff are being told to stay home if they they are concerned they might have signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
“If they come to work and they’re having symptoms, … they will not be admitted,” Levine said, noting employees would then ask to be evaluated for testing.
By the numbers
Venango and Mifflin counties became the 57th and 58th, respectively, to have at least one resident test positive for coronavirus over the weekend.
While the number of cases in Cambria and Somerset counties both remained steady again Sunday, Blair County now has three positives – up from two a day earlier, state figures show.
To the north, Centre County’s total continued to climb, with its caseload growing by seven to a total of 22.
Pennsylvania also recorded its first positive case inside a state prison – a Montgomery County inmate at SCI-Phoenix, Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said.
Pennsylvania does not attempt to track the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus. But 30,061 people have tested “negative” for the virus, Levine reported.
COVID-19 is a strain of coronavirus that spreads mainly through person-to-person contact – oftentimes from exposure to tiny droplets released through a cough or sneeze.
The new coronavirus causes upper and/or lower respiratory tract issues, ranging from mild – fever, cough and shortness of breath – to severe.
According to state figures, most of Pennsylvania’s 38 deaths have been patients 65 years old and older.
But the 25- to 49-year-old age group, which represents 39% of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases, is also the one that has recorded the most hospitalizations.
“Younger, middle-aged adults should not be complacent. They can get very sick, too,” Levine said.
Poconos ‘hot zone’
Monroe County – a northeastern Pennsylvania county with 168,000 residents – has seen its coronavirus caseload climb to 135 as of Sunday. Three people have died and medical experts in the community warned that there’s a surge that isn’t yet being logged by the state because tests can take up to a week for results.
Hospital officials in the area told the Allentown Morning Call that more than half of their emergency room admissions are being treated for COVID-19.
“I believe there are underreported, out-of-state residents with COVID-19 who have currently come here to our county, who are not counted in those statistics,” St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Don Seiple said. “I do feel that New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, we need to stop movement between states and we need to stay put.”
St. Luke’s officials erected a medical tent outside the hospital in case overflow space is needed.
Neither state officials – nor the White House – have acted yet on requests to stop state-to-state travel.
When Levine said state officials would continue working with officials in the Poconos area to assist with the influx – and work to find ways to cut down on “wait times” – a continued issue, she acknowledged.
While results are still slow-moving at times, the state has thousands more test kits that it did a week ago, Levine said.
“Right now in terms of our case-based testing ... we have adequate numbers” of tests, she said.
‘The best way to get better’
Levine reminded the public Sunday that no one has an immunity to the virus because it’s essentially brand new.
“This is no accepted standard of care of medication, and there is no vaccine. And so people who are mildly ill need to stay home, and rest,” she said.
For those who catch COVID-19, drink plenty of fluids, rest and if a fever develops, take acetaminophen.
“That is the best way to get better,” Levine said. “Basically, your body will develop an immune response, and you will overcome the virus, and you will recover. But it’s very important for people to monitor their symptoms very, very carefully at home.”
If symptoms worsen – meaning very high, spiking fevers, severe shortness of breath or chest pain – call your medical provider to see if an evaluation is needed, she said.
