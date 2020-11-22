Fairfield Avenue Notary Service, in Johnstown’s West End, has seen about a 20% increase in gross revenue from hunting license sales in 2020 compared to last year.
There is no specific data to show why.
But, anecdotally based on conversations with customers and an understanding of the business, owner Richard Pletcher knows why the growth has occurred during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s one of those things they can actually do outdoors with the social distancing thing – fishing and hunting,” Pletcher said.
Some hunters getting their licenses have been away from the sport for a while, according to Pletcher, who opened his business in late 2015.
“I see a lot of people coming in that normally didn’t have their license who are hunting now because it’s one of the things they can actually do with all the COVID,” he said.
Those getting licenses at Fairfield are tending to be older hunters.
“I still didn’t see a ton of junior hunting licenses,” Pletcher said. “It’s actually staying about the same. I thought this year with not many kids in activities, such as baseball, basketball, etcetera, it might be a little higher. But this year it seems like more adults and seniors.”
There has been an approximately 5% increase in the number of general hunting licenses sold statewide.
The total stood at 746,202, as of Nov. 17, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. By the same date in 2019, 711,224 had been purchased.
Why the increase has occurred has not been studied yet, according to Travis Lau, the commission’s communications director.
But several factors could be involved.
People might be looking to find outdoor activities they can do while social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state also expanded Sunday hunting to include Nov. 15 for archery deer season, Nov. 22 for firearms bear season and Nov. 29 for firearms deer season.
And, just like last year, firearms deer season will open on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as opposed to decades past when it started on the following Monday.
“All of these other things have to be playing into the fact that you have these new opportunities and you’re making more hunters happy with them,” Lau said.
The game commission will delve into the numbers later.
“Until we would go in and do further analysis into people’s motivations for buying licenses this year, which to this point we haven’t done, we won’t have any answers as to how much of it is related to COVID, or how much of it is related to Sunday hunting, or a Saturday deer opener or anything more than that,” Lau said. “We just don’t know at this point.”
The number of licenses sold is expected to significantly increase in the upcoming days.
“Keep in mind – when we talk about numbers – that we still see a big surge in license sales that will pretty drastically increase the total because we get that surge annually ahead of the firearms deer season,” Lau said.
The game commission sold 855,486 and 860,743 general hunting licenses in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
