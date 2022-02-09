A group formed to help the region combat the COVID-19 pandemic through education will hold a virtual forum Wednesday on the omicron variant.
The livestreamed event will give the public a chance to learn the latest about the variant and ask questions to University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professors Jill Henning and Matthew Tracey.
“We are in the third year of COVID-19 and so much is changing. What booster should I get? What mask should I wear? Who can I trust? With these questions on the minds of our community, we want to help clarify the guidelines and provide sound science to help people get the information they need,” said Henning, who has a background in immunology, infectious diseases and cancer biology.
Topics to be covered include:
• How boosters increase protection
• How omicron tends to cause less severe disease, but is more contagious
• Who is most at risk from omicron
• Why statistics can be misleading
• What newer treatments are becoming available
The virtual town hall will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday over Zoom. Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will serve as the event’s moderator.
There are two ways to participate.
Log in through the online web-conferencing site Zoom at https://pitt.zoom.us/j/96156145654 or visit In This Together Cambria’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/inthistogethercambria.
For those who cannot attend live, the video will eventually be uploaded on the organization’s website at www.inthistogethercambria.com.
Tuesday cases
Many counties in the region had cases subtracted Tuesday to correct a Department of Health “code error” a day earlier that duplicated at least several counties’ new cases for Monday, officials said.
The state first reported more than 7,800 new positives for Monday, but is now reporting 3,593.
That left Cambria County with 33,438 total cases – down 21 from Monday’s report.
Somerset County had 18,169 cases total as of Tuesday, which was 39 lower than the state reported a day earlier.
Cambria County added two deaths Tuesday.
Somerset County added four, while Bedford County added one additional fatality.
Bedford County has 10,603 cases since the pandemic’s arrival and 257 total deaths.
Indiana County has 11,627 cases and no new deaths.
Blair County has 28,496 cases – down one from Monday – and five more deaths to reach 580.
Centre County has 33,921 cases – down more than 70 from a day earlier. The county added two more deaths and now has 307.
Westmoreland County added eight cases and two deaths and now has 1,280 deaths total.
Hospitalizations
The total number of patients hospitalized in the region for COVID-19 has also dipped.
After holding steady at approximately 150 in recent weeks, the number of patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford was at 122 on Tuesday.
Cambria County’s hospitalizations are declining at a lower rate individually, with its 14-day average still at 59 – a number that has remained steady since late January.
By comparison, Pennsylvania’s hospitalizations have dropped by 34% over the same 14-day span – down to an average of 4,671.
State trends
The state’s weekly report shows 122,642 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:
• 50,215 booster doses administered in the past week.
• 16,067 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
The total number of vaccines administered was down by 25.3%, however, compared to the previous week.
To schedule a vaccination or booster, visit www.vaccines.gov.
