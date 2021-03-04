Aaden Newcomer, a sixth-grader from Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, didn’t feel as much pressure during this year’s First Lego League competition because Thursday’s event was held virtually.
Typically, science, technology, engineering and mathematics teams from all over the area gather at the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 in Altoona to face off, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped that from occurring.
“It’s easier to talk and compete through the screen,” Newcomer said.
The third-year team member added that there was less pressure because he couldn’t see the other teams – 11 total – and how they were doing.
The students were still responsible for competing as they normally would, but they did so from the west campus STREAM Lab. In order for the judge to see their robot move, group coordinator Brad King held a laptop above the tabletop field.
Another setback caused by the novel coronavirus was the amount of time the Divine Mercy Jedi Coders had to prepare.
King said the groups usually have upward of five months to take on the annual challenge.
This year the team, made up of five students from the east campus and five from the west campus, worked together for a cumulative month and a half.
The students gathered during lunch periods and after school, and on Saturdays the whole group came together to design and code a robot to compete autonomously.
On Thursday, the fourth- through sixth-graders took what practice they had under their belts and put it to work.
Different students were responsible for varying aspects of the competition that included swapping Lego parts on their robot to perform several tasks, such as dumping blocks in a scoring circle or pushing items across field.
“For the amount of time we had, I’m very impressed by what they got accomplished,” King said.
Newcomer agreed, stating that he was happy with the Jedi Coder’s performance.
“I really like the intensity and enthusiasm we have on the team,” he said.
Aside from the competition, students also gave a presentation about the robot they constructed, explained the core values they learned and presented a solution to a problem they discovered.
For Evelyn Moore, a sixth-grade student at the school, the hands-on aspect and coding involved with First Lego League is what drew her in, but creating the poster board of values was one of her favorite aspects of the contest.
This is the 11-year-old’s first year on the team and she was having a blast.
“I think it’s nice to have a challenge,” Moore said. “It’s really fun.”
Despite having some nerves in regard to competing, Moore was excited to be a part of the group.
The Divine Mercy Jedi Coders will find out how they placed in this year’s competition on Wednesday.
