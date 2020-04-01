Police say a weekend shooting at a Sheetz store in Johnstown was sparked by heightened emotions fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but authorities have not seen an uptick in heated confrontations generally.
Cambria County joined the list of counties with stay-at-home orders Wednesday. Somerset County became a stay-at-home county on Tuesday, and Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown on Wednesday.
Cambria District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said residents are on "high alert" – protecting themselves against the spread of the virus. But staying home has lessened opportunities for heated moments such as what occurred at the Sheetz in Cambria City.
"I can say that as of now, law enforcement has been pleasantly surprised," Neugebauer said.
Tensions boiled over Saturday when Guillermo Diaz Alvarez, 56, fired into a Nissan Altima driven by William Sauro, 43, in an argument over "coughing and not covering," city police allege.
Sauro reportedly told police that he saw Alvarez walking in the parking lot and told him "to cover when he coughed because of the virus that is going around," a criminal complaint reads.
Video shows Sauro striking Alvarez with his vehicle and Alvarez pulling a .45-caliber handgun from his waistband and firing once at the windshield and multiple times at the driver's side tire, the complaint said.
No injuries were reported.
Alvarez faces aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and not having a permit to carry a concealed firearm, as reported Tuesday by The Tribune-Democrat.
Social media followers were quick to respond mostly condemning the shooter.
"He shot at someone! He wasn't legally allowed to even have the gun!"
"Anyone ever head of ricochet bullets? Him not having a carrying permit explains why he was so reckless with his weapon!"
Sauro also faces aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.
Neugebauer called it an isolated incident.
"There were no prior incidents between these two," he said.
Both Alvarez and Sauro were sent to Cambria County Prison.
