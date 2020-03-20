Unless it's an emergency, Cambria Veterinary Care clients are being asked to refrain from stopping in during the coronavirus pandemic, veterinarian Johanna Vena said.
Limiting public access to ensure the health of staff is a common theme for area animal clinics and humane societies.
"Our community health is what's most important, so we are asking our clients to postpone bringing their pets in unless it's urgent," Vena said about her Broad Street clinic in Johnstown. "We are doing as much by phone and ahead of time as we can."
"Unless it's urgent" means postponing electives such as nail-clippings and ear-cleanings, according to veterinarian Fayez Assad.
His care center, Johnstown Veterinary Associates on Messenger Street, like others, has stepped up cleaning and is encouraging customers to hold off on visits unless absolutely necessary.
Currently there's no research showing that companion animals can spread COVID-19 to humans, though Assad said veterinarians have been treating other strains of the virus in pets, such as dogs and cats, for a long time.
He explained that an intestinal variation of the coronavirus that can be prevalent in close feline populations will cause illness in the animals but can't be passed to humans.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are rare cases of a coronavirus strain originating in animals and passing to humans – such as severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome.
It's suspected that COVID-19 did begin with an animal, and mutated in humans. But now the virus is being passed from person to person, so there is little concern of pets spreading it.
"A pet would not likely be a source of infection," Vena said.
It's much more likely for someone to contract this strain of the coronavirus from a hard, smooth surface, she said.
There is a possibility that the virus can live for some time on a pet's fur, and a person can contract it that way, but Assad and Vena said this is unlikely.
Both stressed "common sense practices" when dealing with companion animals, such as owners washing their hands regularly and handling pets as little as possible if they aren't feeling well.
'Great time to adopt'
Area humane societies are also taking steps to limit possible exposure for staff and volunteers.
For the time being the Humane Society of Cambria County is working on an appointment basis only, Executive Director Jessica Vamos said.
When the outbreak hit, the humane society was in the middle of processing adoption applications, so the organization is remaining open in order to continue to serve the community.
Vamos said her staff have seen a bit of a decrease in adoption inquires, but a positive aspect of the situation is that the staff aren't seeing an increase in intake either.
She advised pet owners to remember to take care of their animals like any other member of the family and said there may be other positives derived from the quarantine.
"Right now might be a great time to adopt," Vamos said.
Because of the increased time at home, she said an individual might benefit from adopting a new pet or even fostering – to get the animal out of the center for some time.
Humane Society of Somerset County manager Nancy Dantzig agreed.
"I think it's a great time to have time to spend with a new pet," Dantzig said.
The Somerset humane society closed to the public Wednesday, but is still taking applications for adoption.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the society is still allowing people to schedule meet-and-greets with pets once applications are approved.
Dantzig said the public is still continuing to leave donations for the organization and people are still calling to inquire about pets.
