Although Veteran Community Initiatives physical office inside the Hiram G. Andrews Center is closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is still working to monitor the needs of local veterans and their families during the crisis.
The organization can be contacted by emailing VCI Director Tom Caulfield at caulfieldt@atlanticbbn.net.
“Still, our responsibility is helping veterans any way we can and their family members” Caulfield said. “That will continue. We just physically won't be at the HGA location. But we'll still be around, available for any needs that the veterans might have.”
The organization's Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day ceremony that was scheduled to take place on March 27 inside 1st Summit Arena & Cambria County War Memorial has been canceled.
“I think most people realize these things aren't going to occur, but we did have a couple of people call wanting to know,” Caulfield said.
