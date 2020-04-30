Local veterans who unexpectedly find themselves in some financial need due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown can now get some assistance from Veteran Community Initiatives.
On Thursday, the nonprofit organization announced the formation of Veteran Assistance Care Program, an initiative to get money immediately to veterans who have decreased income due to job loss, layoffs, cutbacks, reduction of hours and other related hardships. The original plan is to provide 200 veterans $100 apiece – for a total of $20,000 – on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We certainly wanted to do something to help our veterans,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said during a tele-press conference.
“One of the things that we have been hearing about more and more is the economic hardship that has been starting and continuing. That is one of our programs that we offer for veterans – our job search assistance and career counseling. … It made sense if we could get them some kind of economic assistance and get it right out to them. We didn’t want it too late.
“We certainly wanted it in their hands as early as possible.”
The program is open to veterans who:
• Received a honorable or general discharge.
• Live in one of the 14 counties covered by VCI – Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata and Mifflin.
• Can provide proof of job loss, layoff, reduced hours, salary reduction or other resulting negative employment/economic occurrence.
“We want to make a significant difference right away and this is where it was most needed,” Caulfield said.
VCI was able to seed the program with money from its regular operating budget, along with redirecting grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veteran Affairs and 1889 Foundation that were originally awarded for other projects.
Both organizations granted permission for using the funds for VACP.
“We, obviously, at this time, as everybody, need to be flexible,” said Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation. “The original intent was for it to be used for community outreach for veterans. This just allowed them to be able to actually get it directly to those who need it the most.
“It really fit in with the original intent of the contribution. At this time, you need to be as flexible as possible, so we were happy to be able to meet the needs that they were able to work with the veterans directly.”
Veterans interested in the program can contact their county director of veteran affairs, or submit requests and copies of their documents to vciinfo@atlanticbbn.net or mail to VCI, 727 Goucher St., Johnstown, PA 15905.
VCI is also accepting monetary donations for the program.
