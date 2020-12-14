“A momentous occasion,” “absolutely amazing” and a “great day” were some of Pennsylvania health care leaders’ descriptions as the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered Monday.
Front-line workers at UPMC hospitals in Pittsburgh were among the first to receive an initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine Monday during a press briefing from the hospital.
Tamara Minnier, UPMC chief quality officer and a registered nurse, administered the vaccine on livestream video.
“This is truly a momentous occasion,” Minnier said. “These employees are my personal heroes. Over the last now nearly 10 months, they have worked tirelessly at the front lines taking care of our communities.”
A total of 97,500 doses are being shipped this week to 83 hospitals across the state, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said at another virtual press briefing.
“This is an important day as we look to the future,” Levine said, cautioning that it will be months before enough vaccine can be manufactured and distributed for the general public to be widely protected.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is scheduled to receive its first allotment of vaccine in Thursday.
“It’s absolutely amazing that it’s effective in the range of 95% after the second injection,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Csikos said.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center received its first allotment on Monday, the hospital announced. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore and Chief Nursing Officer Jelden Arcilla provided a statement:
“We are looking forward to having a COVID-19 vaccine available to our health care providers and community soon.
“While having a vaccine available is reassuring and gives us renewed hope, we must still be vigilant and not let our guard down as it is going to take time to get the majority of the population vaccinated. It is important to continue wearing a mask or face covering in public and practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Levine gave a similar reminder, noting that the current surge of COVID-19 cases shows no sign of easing.
“We need to get through what could be a challenging winter before the vaccine is widely available,” Levine said, calling on Pennsylvanians to unite against the pandemic.
“We need people to take personal and collective responsibility,” she said. “I am asking everybody to work with us to stop the spread of this dangerous virus in Pennsylvania. With this great day of starting the distribution of the vaccine, if we all work together, we will be successful.”
The first phase of distribution is divided into two parts, the health department announced. Initial doses of vaccine are being administered to health care workers, EMS first responders and residents and staff in congregate care settings.
In the second phase will allow the vaccination of those in the first phase who were not able to be included in the initial distribution.
The third phase begins once the department has a sufficient supply of vaccine. In this phase, the entire population will have access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Levine stressed the safety shown by clinical trials, stressing she does not feel the vaccine was “pushed through.”
Companies have been working on the vaccine’s basic technology for years, she said.
“They have gone through the same full initial clinical trials that any vaccine would go through,” Levine said. “I think that, with the FDA review and the CDC review, that these vaccines are safe and they are effective.”
Csikos echoed Levine’s assurance.
“I am completely and totally convinced that it is a safe and effective vaccine,” he said. “I’ll probably be the first to get the vaccine here, as a show of my confidence in the vaccine.”
Csikos pointed to the alternative to being protected against the virus.
“The grim reality is that this pandemic has led to 300,000 deaths in this country,” he said noting that the daily death toll topped 3,000 last week, which is more than two lives lost every minute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.