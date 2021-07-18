Cambria County's vaccination rate for individuals 10 and older crossed the 50% mark over the past week.
According to the state Department of Health, 50.2% of eligible residents now have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The percentage of fully vaccinated people is now up to 46.5%. That's 58,767 people, the state reported.
This marks the second time Cambria crossed the 50% mark, because the county's rate dropped over the past month when the state expanded eligible recipients from age 12 and older to age 10 and up.
Elsewhere in the region, surrounding counties also saw their vaccination and partial vaccination rates inch up.
Somerset increased to 39.9% fully covered and 43.8%.
Blair County is now at 43.2% and 46.8%.
Indiana County is up to 38% and 41.3%.
Clearfield climbed to 36.1% and 45.2% as of Sunday.
Most counties saw their totals grow by two-tenths of a point over the past week as the demand for vaccinations has remained lower, compared to the initial rollout early in the year.
The region's counties are behind Pennsylvania's statewide average, which is above 56%.
Cambria County's percentage of residents vaccinated ranks 33rd in the state – in the middle of the pack.
Mountour County, which has 71.6% of its residents partially vaccinated, ranks first in the state. Fulton County appears to be last in the rankings at 26.6%, just two spots lower than Bedford, which ranks 65th.
