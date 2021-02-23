The state has two milestones in its COVID-19 vaccine program, officials announced Tuesday.
All nursing home residents and employees who wanted to receive the vaccine have received both doses, and all residents in personal care homes have received at least the first dose, Gov. Tom Wolf announced during a press briefing.
“This is an important milestone for Pennsylvania, and it marks key progress in ensuring that our most vulnerable residents get the vaccines soon, quickly,” Wolf said. “The point is, skilled nursing, personal care and assisted living facilities have been hit very, very hard by the pandemic, which is why this milestone is such an important one.”
Wolf thanked CVS and Walgreen’s and their vaccine staff for completing the massive undertaking.
“Partnerships like these are crucial to the effort to get the vaccine to everyone who needs it and everyone who wants it,” he said. “Pennsylvania has one of the largest populations of older adults in the nation.”
The more than 315,000 doses of vaccine administered among all long-term care facilities being vaccinated by CVS and Walgreen’s are part of the state’s expanding vaccination program, which has now topped 2 million doses.
The 2,034,123 doses administered through Monday included 1,474,479 first doses and 559,644 second doses.
Meanwhile, new cases and COVID-19 death are trending lower.
Five new COVID-19 deaths were added across the eight-county region Tuesday, with only one in the local Cambria-Somerset-Bedford-Blair county area.
An additional 2,830 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state in the midday update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It’s the 10th consecutive day with fewer than 4,000 cases and the fifth with fewer than 3,000 cases.
The department reported an additional 97 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 917,848 cases and 23,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March.
Cambria County added 37 cases, Somerset County added 13 cases, Bedford County added five cases, Blair County added 19 cases, Indiana County added nine cases, Clearfield County added 20 cases, Centre County added 68 cases and Westmoreland County added 78 cases.
Blair, Clearfield and Indiana counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death and Westmoreland County added two deaths.
