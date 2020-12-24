Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.