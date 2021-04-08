A delay in shipping of the Pfizer vaccine supply will push back the start of Friday’s second-dose vaccine clinic at SeniorLIFE in Johnstown.
The clinic was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at SeniorLIFE Johnstown, 401 Broad St., for those who received the Pfizer vaccine March 19 at SeniorLIFE.
It will now start at 10:30 a.m.
The vaccine clinic is one of several scheduled by Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free and Charitable Medical Clinic.
Highlands Health Executive Director Rosalie Dachanko said her team will pick up the vaccine supply about 9 a.m., but it takes some time to thaw out the super-chilled medication and then mix its components for distribution.
