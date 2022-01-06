Johnstown Area Heritage Association and Highlands Health free medical clinic have canceled a vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Thursday at the Heritage Discovery Center on Broad Street.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 8:01 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.