With participation at mass vaccination clinics dropping, two local organizations are bringing COVID-19 vaccines to the streets.
CamTran and Highlands Health Clinic are offering door-to-door vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through the communities of Parkhill, Vinco, Nanty Glo, Vintondale, Twin Rocks and Ebensburg.
Those who registered for the vaccine will receive their first doses at their homes.
A second bus tour will deliver second doses in the same way after the appropriate interval.
“With the help of CamTran, the rubber will meet the road in reaching our vulnerable homebound residents,” Highlands Health Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said.
“This innovative approach is just another example of collaboration in achieving the goal to vaccinate all people.”
Josh Yoder, CamTran assistant executive director, said by using CamTran’s bus as a mobile vaccine clinic, the two agencies will be able to reach more homebound individuals.
“By partnering with the Highlands Health Clinic, we are able to reach a population that would otherwise go unvaccinated, which defeats the purpose of making the vaccine available to everyone who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Yoder said.
Those receiving the vaccine must register by calling Highlands Health at 814-534-6242.
Tuesday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows the state’s vaccination effort is paying off. With almost half of all adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state’s infection numbers continue to drop.
Tuesday’s 1,730 additional positive cases marked the 14th consecutive day with fewer than 3,000 new cases. It brings the state’s rolling seven-day average to 1,682 cases a day.
One week ago, the average was 2,208 cases a day and one month ago, the seven-day average peaked at 5,006 cases a day.
Centre and Westmoreland were the region’s only counties with no additional deaths among 38 fatalities statewide. Tuesday’s update brings the state totals to 1,188,845 cases and 26,871 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
- Cambria County recorded 53 new cases and one death for totals of 14,356 cases and 429 deaths.
- Somerset County had 23 cases and one death to reach 7,842 cases and 208 deaths.
- Bedford County had 11 cases and one death to reach 4,526 cases and 138 deaths.
- Blair County had 37 cases and one death to reach 13,155 cases and 333 deaths.
- Indiana County had 15 cases and one death to reach 6,214 cases and 174 deaths.
- Clearfield County had 11 cases and two deaths to reach 8,480 cases and 145 deaths.
- Centre County had 37 cases with no deaths to reach 16,726 cases and 222 deaths.
- Westmoreland County had 83 cases with no deaths to reach 33,735 cases and 758 deaths.
Pennsylvania providers have administered 9,785,235 vaccine doses and 4,242,190 people are fully vaccinated.
Another 1,653,191 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
