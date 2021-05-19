COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,185,000 cases and a total of 26,871 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Tuesday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,526,726

• Positive tests: 1,188,845

• Deaths: 26,871

• Recovered: 92%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 14,356 positives, 45,372 negatives (429 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,842 positives, 22,303 negatives (208 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,526 positives, 10,116 negatives (138 deaths)

• Blair: 13,155 positives, 39,398 negatives (333 deaths)

• Indiana: 6,214 positives, 20,123 negatives (174 deaths)

• Clearfield: 8,480 positives, 21,560 negatives (145 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 33,735 positives, 98,142 negatives (758 deaths)

• Allegheny: 100,367 positives, 413,270 negatives (1,949 deaths)

• Beaver: 15,252 positives, 52,449 negatives (380 deaths)

• Butler: 17,258 positives, 52,935 negatives (413 deaths)

• Centre: 16,726 positives, 69,267 negatives (222 deaths)

• Fayette: 12,968 positives, 37,196 negatives (313 deaths)

• Greene: 3,229 positives, 10,016 negatives (40 deaths)

• Washington: 17,512 positives, 61,526 negatives (298 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 146,691 positives, 631,016 negatives (3,604 deaths)

• Montgomery: 69,596 positives, 358,459 negatives (1,696 deaths)

• Delaware: 51,728 positives, 240,410 negatives (1,371 deaths)

• Bucks: 60,125 positives, 254,501 negatives (1,295 deaths)

• Lancaster: 54,662 positives, 194,282 negatives (1,136 deaths)

• Berks: 47,405 positives, 130,818 negatives (1,019 deaths)

• Lehigh: 39,210 positives, 141,929 negatives (850 deaths)

• Luzerne: 31,387 positives, 111,051 negatives (803 deaths)

• York: 45,741 positives, 154,486 negatives (803 deaths)

• Chester: 40,292 positives, 210,581 negatives (802 deaths)

• Northampton: 35,391 positives, 128,463 negatives (704 deaths)

• Dauphin: 25,670 positives, 103,887 negatives (546 deaths)

• Cumberland: 20,201 positives, 79,904 negatives (520 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 47,412.

• Ages 10-19: 127,091.

• Ages 20-29: 210,367.

• Ages 30-39: 181,811.

• Ages 40-49: 163,705.

• Ages 50-59: 179,845.

• Ages 60-69: 136,060.

• Ages 70-79: 76,002.

• Ages 80-89: 44,999.

• Ages 90-99: 20,225.

• Ages 100+: 981.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 625,212 cases.

• Male: 558,487 cases.

• Not reported: 5,100 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 108,221 cases.

• White: 643,648 cases.

• Asian: 20,810 cases.

• Other: 21,060 cases.

• Not reported: 395,106 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.