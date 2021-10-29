JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Children ages 5 to 11 could begin getting Pfizer’s kid-sized COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week, the Associated Press reports.
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved vaccines for emergency use. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected on Tuesday to make more detailed recommendations about which children should get the vaccine.
The shots have about one-third an adult dose of vaccine.
“With this vaccine, kids can go back to something that’s better than being locked at home on remote schooling, not being able to see their friends,” Dr. Kawsar Talaat, of Johns Hopkins University, told the AP. “The vaccine will protect them and also protect our communities.”
Locally, the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services have teamed up to offer a free outdoor COVID-19 testing site next week at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Nov. 6. The free testing will continue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.
The testing site is part of the Department of Health’s statewide program, offered through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
“We encourage anyone who feels they need or wants a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release. “This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”
Rolling average dips
Meanwhile, the latest data show the COVID-19 surge has flattened this week, but remains elevated statewide and in the local region.
There were 4,506 additional positive cases and 85 new deaths in Friday’s update by the health department, bringing the state totals to 1,557,459 cases and 31,377 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It puts the state’s rolling seven-day average at 3,879 cases a day. The average fell below 4,000 daily cases last Friday, Oct. 22, and has remained below the threshold all week.
The weekly update of the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System shows that the portion of all COVID-19 tests coming back positive continues to fall statewide, but is up in several counties in the region.
Across Pennsylvania, 8.8% of COVID-19 tests were positive over the past seven days, down from 9.2% for the previous seven days.
In this region, only Bedford and Westmoreland counties had positivity rates fall. Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties saw positivity increase, with the largest jump in Indiana County. The percent positivity there went from 10.1% last week to 14.2% this week.
The health department says areas with positivity rates above 5% are at risk for community transmission of the coronavirus.
The dashboard shows COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania have leveled out, with an average of 3,070 daily hospitalizations.
On Friday, 2,738 inpatients were being treated for COVID-19, including 665 under intensive care and 373 on ventilators.
Across Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties, there were 159 hospitalizations, including 35 patients in ICUs and 35 on ventilators. One week ago, there were 145 people hospitalized in the four counties.
Two deaths in Cambria
Deaths remained elevated in Friday’s update, with 85 new deaths statewide and seven in this region.
Cambria County added two deaths Friday, bringing its one-week total to 16 COVID-19 deaths. The county has seen 510 fatalities during the pandemic.
Indiana County also added two deaths on Monday, and Bedford, Blair and Westmoreland counties had one death each.
Cambria had 74 new cases, Somerset had 42, Bedford had 35, Blair had 122, Indiana had 29, Clearfield had 56, Centre had 46 and Westmoreland had 171 new cases. It was Blair County’s largest one-day increase since Jan. 2.
Combining Friday’s updates by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 15,609,475 doses, including 467,283 boosters.
There are now 7,364,574 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, an increase of 64,657 since last Friday.
